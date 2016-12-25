Rim Holidays – Christmas, Part Four

At last the day arrived when town folk along with others from surrounding ranches came together for the Community Christmas Tree Celebration. It was usually around Dec. 20, a time to dress up in new duds and the children to receive their annual ration of new clothes. Often there were 200 people present and most of them brought potluck dishes for the common meal later in the evening.

Some years the celebration began with the school Christmas play directed by teacher Julia Randall. She then would lead everyone in singing Christmas carols, accompanied by her sister Cece Gibson on the piano. When the singing ended with “Jingle Bells” it was the cue for Santa Claus to come bounding in.

Bill Boardman usually played the part, although others took their turns: Leni Cooper, Howard Childers, Bud Jones and Louie Pyle. Gifts from under the tree were distributed and the Womans Club members assisted Santa in distributing the crinoline bags of candy, nuts and fruit to everyone. [1]

Even the babies in arms received their Christmas stocking. Absent families were noted and their community Christmas gift was delivered the next day.

Anna Mae Deming recalled, “It was my duty one year to drive to the top of Ox Bow Hill and deliver Patty Walsh his candy bag. I took old Ben Butler his bag and then rode horseback a mile north to our (Ogilvie) ranch in Star Valley to deliver a bag to old Bob Peace who was sick in bed with the flu. It was the only gift he received that year.”

When the gifting was over and Santa retired from the scene the littlest ones were bedded down on or under the wooden benches that lined the walls. The dancing began, including the children who were still awake. They were kept awake by happy music that raised the roof. When midnight arrived it was time for supper, a tradition from the earliest days of Rim Country settlement. Those who came long distances from far-flung ranches would not think of leaving early. After supper the dance continued for the hardy until breakfast, and then there was a reluctant departure.

One year the celebration was marred when the candy bags and gifts were all stolen the night before the celebration. As time went by and the population of Payson grew there were too many people to accommodate with gift bags.

By 1940 the celebration of a Community Christmas Tree had disappeared, but other traditions had come to take its place. Christmas decorations on houses provided an interesting tour up and down the streets to see the lights. An Electric Light Parade down Main Street was instituted, and while the community became too large for a single dance hall, folks still showed good will as they waved to each other and called neighbors and policemen by their first names.

All the many happenings at Christmas time sponsored by the growing number of civic organizations were announced in the Roundup. A sense of community continued, created by local churches, service clubs, societies and leagues that bonded people in fellowship and mutual aid.

The 50-year history of the Community Christmas Tree was not lost; its spirit continues as Rim Country residents live out “peace on earth and good will to man.”

[1] It always needs explanation that “Womans” without an apostrophe is the way the club insisted on spelling their name.

