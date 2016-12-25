Theater Classes At Gila Community College

Tina Ratzken next semester will teach theater at Gila Community College.

Ratzken has recently moved to Payson from Tempe, but for most of her life lived in New York and Connecticut where she has had extensive experience in teaching and theater. She has taught almost every age, including as a pre-school director, high school acting coach and senior activities director.

Ratzken holds a bachelor’s of arts degree in education and theater, and a master’s degree in speech arts and educational theater.

Beginning with the 2017 spring semester, Ratzken will teach theater arts and public speaking. For more information, call 928-468-8039.