Gosar Cheers Trump’S Interior Secretary Pick

Rep. Paul Gosar, who represents Rim Country in Congress, applauded President-elect Donald Trump selection of Ryan Zinke, a one-term Montana congressman and former Navy SEAL, as his nominee for secretary of the interior, with charge over millions of acres of federal land.

Now chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus, Gosar (R-Prescott) joined with other caucus members Rep. Kristi Noem (SD-AL) and Rep. Mike Simpson (ID-02) in applauding the selection of Zinke.

“The Congressional Western Caucus applauds President-elect Trump for nominating a great champion of the West to serve as secretary of the interior. Congressman Zinke is a retired Navy SEAL and patriot who continues to honorably serve this great nation. Ryan is uniquely qualified for this critical role and the country will benefit from his experience as a member of the Congressional Western Caucus and the House Committee on Natural Resources,” said Gosar.

A fifth-generation Montana resident and

an avid hunter and fisherman, Zinke is also a former state senator and a 23-year Navy veteran.

He has disagreed with Rep. Gosar on some issues, including the Republican Party platform plank calling for the federal government to turn over as much land as possible to the states — one of Rep. Gosar’s core issues. Zinke quit the platform writing committee when that plank was included.

Zinke has also clashed frequently with environmental groups, particularly when it comes to environmental regulations on the oil and gas industry. For instance, he’s a strong proponent of the Keystone gas pipeline, to bring shale oil from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Zinke has also broken with fellow conservative Western Republicans on things like Rep. Don Young’s (R-Alaska) effort to force the Forest Service to sell 2 million acres to loggers. Zinke has staunchly backed full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which pays for things like wildlife habitat projects and has strong support from hunters and fishermen.

Nonetheless, many environmental groups announced immediate objections to the appointment, noting Zinke has opposed things like added protection for temporary wetlands and streams, moratoriums on coal leases on federal lands and action to deal with climate change.

Kierán Suckling, executive director of the Center for Biological Diversity, said the congressman’s “brief political career has been substantially devoted to attacking endangered species and the Endangered Species Act.”

The National Parks Conservation Association’s president, Theresa Pierno, said Zinke “has repeatedly voted to block efforts to designate new national parks that would diversify the National Park System.”

Conservatives hailed the nomination, however.

“Americans will be well served by having the commonsense of a westerner at the head of the Interior Department,” said Congresswoman Noem. “For years, we have battled the agency over the best way to approach land use, but I’m confident with Ryan as secretary, our federal lands and natural resources can be enjoyed by the public, used to meet the needs of a nation, and preserved for future generations.”