Special Ed Records Headed For Shredder

As of Friday, December 23, 2016

The Gila County School Superintendent’s Office will be shredding special education student records for the Gila County Regional School District #49. This includes students that were enrolled in the special education program at Globe Education Center, Payson Education Center or BiyaaGozhoo Education Center. Records scheduled for shredding are for students enrolled at one of these locations who were born in or before the year 1993.

Anyone wishing to obtain records should contact the Gila County School Superintendent’s Office at 928-402-8784 before Dec. 31.

Comments

Pat Randall 12 hours ago

Why are they being shredded?

0

