What Was Your Best Christmas Ever?

With yet another Christmas rolling around — and there have been a LOT of them for me — I got idly wondering which Christmas had been my best. However, the question no sooner popped into my head than I told myself that there couldn’t be a “best” Christmas. I am so grateful each evening to have had another day with my beloved wife Lolly that no Christmas could be better than this one will be as long as we are still together.

And so I just set the thought aside, but then I remembered a Christmas long ago, and I could see with a tiny change in the question, the answer was plain. What change? This one: “What was my best Christmas ever as a youngster?”

That may not be an easy question for some people, perhaps even for most, but the instant it occurred to me a smile filled my face because one Christmas instantly stood out above all the others — Christmas 1946. When I tell you what made it so different I think you will understand why.

I believe, at least I hope, that family means a lot to everyone. It certainly has meant a lot me, perhaps because I was the youngest of four boys, each separated from the next by four years. And for a long time, in fact what seemed like forever to me as a youngster, our family was pared down one by one, until in 1942 when I was 10 and the number was just two — me and Mom, alone together in a silent house that had once been filled with voices.

It began with Daddy, who was the golf pro at a Staten Island golf course. He was on the back nine when a golf ball came across from the front nine, struck him the neck, and caused a bruise which sent a blood clot into his brain, causing a stroke. He died a few months later. I was 5.

It was not long after that I discovered that in addition to Bill, my oldest brother, and Frank, the next oldest, I had another brother, Charlie, who was located far away in upstate New York. I only found that out when I saw Mom reading a letter one day and I asked her why she looked so sad. It was then that I learned that Charlie at age 4 had been struck by a truck and been sent flying through a picket fence. Mom showed me pictures of Charlie with a bandaged head pushing me on his tricycle when I was 1. It seems he had developed such a fear of a city overflowing with vehicles that the state had placed him “temporarily” in a foster home.

Then came World War II. Bill, who had dropped out of high school to support a family when Daddy died, was drafted. Frank had a job, so we lived on his earnings and an allotment from Bill, but we had to move to a cheaper place. How cheap I do not know, but our place on Brook Street had rented for just $16 a month, so it couldn’t have been much.

Then Mom met a fellow called Harry Johnson. They were both in their 40s and they got along very well, but soon he was gone off to the Caribbean in an oil tanker, Frank was drafted, and Mom and I shared an empty apartment for Christmas 1942 with a small three-star flag on it, showing we had three men serving.

Do I need to say how happy I was when Christmas 1946 rolled around and I sat in the living room and watched the tree being decorated? Frank was home from Germany, Bill was home from Iwo Jima, Pop Johnson, my new Dad, was now the engineer in a milk bottling plant instead of on an oil tanker, and Mom was in the kitchen, singing as she prepared a feast.

Is it any wonder that the memory of that day, so long in coming, will forever remain engraved in my mind as the best Christmas a kid ever had?

Merry Christmas to you and yours!