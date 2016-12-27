Big Fuss But Very Little Change

Touting the new Arizona English Language Arts and Mathematics Standards as the cure for Common Core, State Superintendent Diane Douglas recently announced the adoption of new standards.

“These new standards represent the final step in the repeal and replacement of Common Core in Arizona and they reflect the thoughts and recommendations of thousands of Arizona citizens,” said Superintendent Douglas in a press release.

Only thing is — not much changed.

Oh, yeah: Kids will have to learn cursive handwriting.

“I do not know the specific percentage of change, but it was minimal,” said Payson Unified School District Superintendent Greg Wyman. “If I ventured a guess, I would say at least 95 percent of the standards are the same.”

The group Arizona School Choice agreed with Wyman — and they’re hopping mad.

“Both Superintendent Douglas and Governor Ducey were elected to stop Common Core, yet by their recent actions in ‘rebranding Common Core’ a second time clearly shows they never had any intention to stop Common Core,” wrote the group. “Attempting to put lipstick on the Common Core pig, adding a hat to try and disguise it along with a scarf, will not fool parents that this is still the ‘Common Core pig.’”

The group accused Douglas and Ducey of not taking parent input into account.

Yet Douglas said her staff listened before and after putting out the first draft of the new standards. Her staff and the State Board of Educators worked together to gather more than 10,000 comments from the public.

Wyman said the whole process is nothing new to him.

“I believe I have gone through four different sets of standards,” he said. “As I have said before, this debate and the resulting change will have little to no impact on school districts ... we may decide to call them something new and politically they may become acceptable, but they are still pretty much the same standards that have been around for 30 years.”

The crux of the debate seems to focus on how to teach the standards.

A well-known critic of the Common Core math standards, Dr. James Milgram, said, “I have found that almost half of the [math] standards I looked at were not really standards at all, but description of the kind of pedagogy (teaching methods) that ‘should be’ employed in covering certain topics.

“Additionally, almost without exception, there is no reproducible research that shows these pedagogy (teaching) methods actually work by improving student understanding.”

Wyman said the new Arizona standards did affect the timing of when certain standards are taught.

How and when curriculum was taught was the major change (in the Arizona standards),” he said. “Most standards are standards everyone agrees with. I do not believe anyone is suggesting we should not teach reading or writing.”

Wyman said teachers will start teaching the new standards next year. They had held off making major changes until this final decision. However, the standards haven’t changed much from those on which the current AzMERIT test and curriculum are based.

But Wyman doesn’t believe the new standards will require much to integrate into the classroom. “The new standards will be inserted into the curriculum as changes for next year,” said Wyman. “Training for staff on the changes will take place and then the standards will become part of the curriculum.”