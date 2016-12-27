Community Almanac Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Payson Walkers

The Payson Walkers departure time is 9 a.m. for daily walks which are about an hour in length, mostly on sidewalks. Departure points are:

Tuesday - Green Valley Park, Parks and Recreation Office

Wednesday - Walgreens

Thursday- Payson Library

Friday - Home Depot parking lot, (south end)

Saturday - intersection of Longhorn Road and Payson Parkway

Sunday - Town Hall parking lot

Monday - Payson Elks.

Friendship Bible Class

Friendship Bible Class, a non-denominational Bible study for women, meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Majestic Rim. All women in the community are invited. For information, call Marilyn at (928) 474-6712.

Color Time Tuesday

Enjoy a relaxing and fun time of coloring every Tuesday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This activity is a great way to relieve stress and express creativity.

Adults can bring their children to color with adult supervision, too. You can stay for some of the time or all the time. Bring your own or share some of the supplies on hand.

The program meets at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy Street (behind Ace Hardware and Habitat Restore). Call Sally Harvey 480-213-8472 or Joyce Kennedy 928-978-1884 with any questions. This free program is open to all.

Moose Lodge events

The Loyal Order of the Moose meetings are at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month.

The lodge has a Thursday Fish Fry from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and weekly dinner specials are available.

The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For more information, call 928-474-6212.

Masonic Lodge

The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m.

For more information, go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928-474-1305 or 928- 951-2662.

Rim Country 4 Wheelers

Members of the Rim Country 4 Wheelers (RC4W) invite anyone interested in four-wheel-drive back road travel to join them at 9 a.m. Wednesdays in the Bashas’ shopping center parking lot in front of the Big 5 store.

For details visit the Web site at www.rimcountry4wheelers.com or call RC4W President Tom Doyle, 928-600-9009.

NARFE Christmas luncheon is Dec. 28

The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold its Annual Christmas no host luncheon Wednesday, Dec 28. The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.

All active and retired Federal employees are invited to attend.

Please remember the Payson Food Bank and bring non-perishable food items.

For more information call Dale at 928-468-6227.

Soroptimists

The local Soroptimist club invites all women who are interested in working with and for the community to improve the status of women to join members for lunch at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson, at noon Wednesdays.

Anyone interested should contact Jean Oliver, 928-474-6167; or Audrey Wilson, 928-468-3108.

Mountain Biking Club

87 Mountain Biking Club meets at 4 p.m. every Wednesday at the 87 Cyclery shop, 907 S. Beeline Highway.

Members have group trail rides throughout Gila County for every level of rider (beginners to advanced).

Everyone is encouraged to join and learn about all the great mountain biking trails Payson and the surrounding area has to offer.

For more information or questions, please call (928) 478-6203.

SMART Recovery

SMART Recovery meetings are from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Messinger Mortuary’s meeting room, 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson.

Please bring a pen. Please call 480-364-3344 with questions.

Rim Country Rotary

The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

Members invite Rim residents to join them in their work for Payson youth and the area’s food banks.

For more information, go online to www.rimcountryrotary.

Kiwanis meeting

The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant, except the first Thursday of the month when an evening meeting is at 6 p.m. at Crosswinds Restaurant.

For more information about Zane Grey Kiwanis, please visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.

Payson TOPS meeting

TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a weight loss support group for anybody wishing to drop those extra unhealthy pounds — sensibly.

We meet every Thursday morning. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.

Meetings are in the two-story building across from Walmart (formerly known as the Senior Circle), 215 N. Beeline Highway. If you have any questions, call Ilona at 928-472-3331.

PAHH volunteer meeting

The Payson Area Habitat for Humanity volunteer meeting is at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Payson Library meeting room.

General information about Habitat for Humanity and volunteer opportunities will be provided as well as snacks. There will be a brief presentation, with questions and answers afterward. Please call Lorraine at 928-474-0330 for questions and to RSVP.

Computer group plans changes

The Payson Area Computer Association will hold its monthly “Meet-Up” in the Payson Public Library meeting room on the first Friday of the month, Jan. 6, starting at 6:30 p.m. There are no dues or membership lists, just show up and have the opportunity to interact with other residents involving today’s computers, tablets, smartphones, and other technology related devices and software. These meetings are for those new to today’s technology as well as experienced users who want to share their knowledge.

After the January 6 meeting, the day of the meeting will change as the library now closes early on Fridays. The new meeting date will be announced as soon as it is selected.

Payson Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Payson Girl Scouts invites all girls ages 5-18 to join.

Troops are accepting new girls and new troops are forming. The organization is also seeking volunteers at the neighborhood and troop levels.

For more information, call Chris at 928-474-2480 or text 928-978-7177.

Bridge results

Winners at Ladies Tuesday Bridge for Dec. 20 were: Kay Hutchinson, first; Flo Moeur, second; Wanda Sitz, third.

Play is at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Senior Citizen’s Center, 514 W. Main St., Payson. For information and reservations, call Lynn DeVoe, 480-773-2475.

Winners at Wednesday Bridge Wednesday, Dec. 21 were: Tim Demaray and Andy Lafrenz, first; Mike McGlothin and Harry Young, second; Evelyn and Joe Pickens, third.

For information and reservations, please call Kay Young-Hutchinson at 928-474-0287.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength, and hope with each other to help others recover from alcoholism. For more information on local meetings, call 928-474-3620.

Narcotics Anonymous

If you think you may have a problem with drugs, give yourself a break. There is a way out, with the help of other recovering addicts in Narcotics Anonymous. We have been there.



Payson meetings:

Rim Recovery - Thursday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m., 107 E. Airline Dr. (Steps House behind old batting cages).

Recovery in the Pines- Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7 p.m. at 213 S. Colcord, Room 213, in rear, off Ash Street (Payson Community Kids Building).

Before you use again, please call Bill N. at (928) 978-8001 or Annie W. at (480) 341-3264; Arizona NA website: www.arizona-na.org.