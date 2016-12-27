Gila County Oks $525,000 In Employee Raises

The Gila County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 20 approved $525,000 in raises for county employees.

Outgoing County Manager Don McDaniel said, “Gila County employees continue to provide dedicated, high-quality service to the citizens of Gila County. In many cases, new and increased services have been provided without additional staff.”

All active, full-time and part-time employees hired on or before June 1, 2016 would get the raise, which would show up on the Jan. 13 paycheck.

The FY 2016/2017 Adopted Budget authorizes 634.19 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) employees,

which is a nearly 10 percent decline from the number of employees the county had six years ago.

The raise amounts to about 2 percent for most employees, which is in line with the FY2016-17 budget.

County workers went several years without a raise before getting a small lump sum increase in 2012. The county then did a salary study and came up with a formula to give raises to workers if their evaluation scores met certain criteria, McDaniel said.

“These pay increases are a way to recognize the county’s most important asset, its employees. There are sufficient funds in the coffers to provide for the raises,” he said.

The other “big ticket” item was on the consent agenda and pulled off for discussion at the request of Supervisor John Marcanti.

The issue would have provided a $160,000 increase from $95,000 for the contract with Mark A. Fischione, M.D., PLC, for medical examiner services, resulting in a new contract amount of $255,000 for July 2016-July 2017.

Marcanti suggested postponing the action on the huge increase until the two new supervisors — Woody Cline and Tim Humphrey — take their seats in January.

“The contract was $30,000 a year for five years and now it is going to be a quarter of million. Information from the Gila County sheriff’s office on how many autopsies are done and any other department involved should be obtained before moving forward with this,” Marcanti said.

Outgoing Supervisor Mike Pastor agreed on the need for more study. “The county attorney has been especially aggressive in requesting autopsies.”

It was suggested the county attorney and health department also be involved in the discussion of the issue before action is taken.

Other business

The supervisors approved an economic development grant of $21,500 to the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens Area Agency on Aging. The award includes $3,000 each to Globe Senior Center; Hayden Senior Center; Miami Senior Center; and Payson Multipurpose Center for the home-delivered meals programs of each facility (Meals on Wheels); plus $9,000 to the Catholic Community Services and Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens for the in-home case management service. An administration fee of $500 was also part of the grant.

The county has supported the programs for seniors since 1979.

The board adopted a resolution outlining the regulations and procedures for utility franchises. McDaniel said adopting the resolution was more a matter of housekeeping, just putting what has been done all along on the books.

The agenda for Dec. 20 included the appointment of individual supervisors to a number of boards and committees. Chair Tommie Martin suggested making only a few appointments because some of the groups have important meetings coming up and the new supervisors should attend, even though they won’t be sworn in until early January.

Martin said she would serve on the County Supervisors Legislative Policy Committee and Eastern Arizona Counties Organization. She had asked that Tim Humphrey serve on the Central Arizona Governments Regional Council and Woody Cline serve on the Coalition of Arizona/New Mexico Counties and both had agreed to do so. The remaining eight appointments will be made at a later time.