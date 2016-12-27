Gila County Supervisors John Marcanti And Mike Pastor Recognized For Their Service

Gila County Supervisors John Marcanti (left) and Mike Pastor (right) were recognized for their service at their final board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20. The two were presented special plaques and clocks by Gila County District One Supervisor Tommie Martin (center) and given special acknowledgments by a number of county employees.
