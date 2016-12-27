He’S Gambling On A Dream

When the construction business stalled several years ago, Michael Flanary moved to the Valley to find work.

But he soon found the recession made it hard to find work anywhere.

One night while watching television, a commercial for the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute (MMI) caught his attention.

“I don’t know if it was inspiration or desperation, but I needed to get back to work,” Flanary said.

He took out a student loan, racked up $28,000 in tuition and after 18 months in 2012 graduated from MMI, a division of Universal Technical Institute (UTI).

Now he’s factory certified to service Honda, Yamaha, Massimo, BMS engines and works on anything with a small gas engine.

He boasted a 3.8 grade point average in mechanic school.

But he learned more than small engine repair.

“They taught me how to be a professional and do the right thing,” he said. “It’s easy in this business to pull the wool over someone’s eyes. But I learned to under promise and over deliver because in this business your reputation is everything.”

He and his wife, Vikki, have been married for 25 years. She works at Pizza Hut. She helped the family pay the bills while he went to school and her paycheck

is helping the couple get by while Flanary launches his business.

He opened his first shop in Aztec, N.M. Two years later the couple moved the business to Pagosa Springs, Colo.

Now Flanary is bringing his knowledge of small engines and a strong brand of customer service to Rim Country.

Located at 17 S. Walters Lane in Star Valley, across the road from the Moose Lodge, Star Performance Race Engines opened its doors in September.

Flanary knows it could take some time for word to get around that he’s there.

“Business is slow,” he said. “I’m hoping it will pick up this coming spring and summer. I just want to get my name out there.”

He hopes people aren’t thrown by the name of the business.

“It’s not just racing engines he works on,” said Vikki. “He enjoys rebuilding motors and making them faster, but we’re a full-service business. We do everything from tune up to engine restoration and complete engine rebuilds.

“If it’s got a spark plug, bring it in.”

Star Performance Race Engines is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, call or text 970-507-1199, or email them at mikesatvs99@yahoo.com. The business can also be found on Facebook by searching for Mike Flanary.