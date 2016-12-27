Moqui Ranch – Arizona’S Past With A Future

It is just past dusk as a small herd of elk munches their way up the grassy valley toward a century-old stock tank for their evening sip. Tall ponderosa pines line the narrow gentle valley and the sky glazed in pastel shades first pink, then red and now purple. The grazing is good and the grass, studded with yellow and white flowers, is tall and going to seed this year.

Near the pond are six log and wooden relics of the standing memory of the rich past this Arizona pasture witnessed. Relics now, these were homes to families and cowboys atop the Mogollon Rim. Cool air glides up the valley as the warm day air draws up the evening breeze. Distant anvil clouds

trumpet the sounds of the summer monsoons and with rainbows spawned by the low angle setting sun. This is the Moqui Ranch.

Moqui is a small privately owned oasis within the national forest. Still part of a working cattle ranch with a taproot to the water table of Arizona history, the ranch long ago adopted wise, managed grazing. Cattle graze this range every other year, leaving the grass time to recover.

Back in the 1940s, this range saw massive annual cattle drives, with up to 80,000 head of sheep and cattle each summer driven up to this meadow. The cowboys dipped them in disease cleaning ponds, one dip for sheep and a second one for cattle. After the livestock inspector certified them disease free, they were driven to pastures across the Mogollon Rim.

Now, fleets of 18-wheeler trucks have replaced the dusty trails and tougher-than-nails cowboys.

Moqui is owned by Bar T Bar Ranch Co. LLLP, the company that started Meteor Crater Enterprises, Inc., and owns the visitors center at Meteor Crater. The company now manages the range as carefully as it manages the 50,000-year-old impact site.

President Brad Andes takes pride in a long-term vision that connects to a historic past. A soft-spoken man, he talks about the past while whacking pesky weeds that he does not wish to go to seed this year. The company once allowed unfettered access, but had to start closing off roads and protecting meadows due to the abuse of ATV

riders. He explains that the old homes and buildings dating back to statehood time and occupied until the 1960s are now not safe to be inside.

While the ranch is closed and access limited, they do hold special visiting times for people to wander around, listen to the ghosts of cowboys of the past and take photographs of some of the most unique ranch houses.

Gone also are the ATVs and bikes racing on this private land.

In six short years, the dust bowl of racetracks have returned to lush meadows where elk spend the summer months preparing for the long, cold winter soon to come.

Moqui is a special part of Arizona, not just its stunning place in history, as it is for how it’s poised to be as important in the future.