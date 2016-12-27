New Cardiologist Bringing Some New Treatments

When Dr. Mir Ali brings his practice from Cobre Valley Heart Institute in Globe to Payson early next year, he will be bringing at least one new treatment — Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP).

“It is a great new modality and has had phenomenal results,” Ali said in a recent phone interview with the Roundup.

He said it can be used to address a whole series of cardiac issues, especially angina and heart failure when other therapies have failed or not indicated results. The treatment is also very non-invasive.

“The lack of or poor circulation to the heart muscle is at the root of many cardiac issues. EECP redistributes circulation in the body,” he explained.

Limited studies on the procedure were first published in 1992 and it received approval as a treatment from the Food and Drug Administration in 1998.

A patient is placed on an exam table, specially equipped with monitoring devices and then compression cuffs are placed on both legs from the ankles to the knees and over the thighs to the waist. The cuffs are then inflated in rhythm with the patient’s heart beat, forcing more blood through the networks of tiny blood vessels —

known as collaterals — making it possible for blood to detour around blocked or narrowed arteries, according to information Ali provided from the EECP Center of Northwest Ohio. The difference in pressure between two arteries will stimulate the development of collateral vessels between them. Collaterals allow oxygenated blood to flow from a normal, “high pressure” artery to a blocked, “low pressure” artery, creating a natural bypass.

EECP is simply enhancing the body’s natural response to coronary disease.

EECP is an extremely low risk, non-invasive, outpatient procedure. The treatment generally involves 35, one-hour sessions, carried out over seven weeks. The information of the EECP Center of Northwest Ohio said the cost is substantially lower than more typical invasive cardiac procedures.

Over time the treatment essentially retrains the body to function better and re-establish balance, Ali said.

The treatment is used extensively and recently was adopted Mayo Clinic.

He said it helps with about 95 percent of all heart disease, including coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure.

“With more blood (getting to where it needs to go) a patient has more well-being, increased energy, fewer hospitalizations and a better quality of life,” Ali said.