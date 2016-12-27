Payson Faces Lawsuit After Death In Motorcycle Chase

A father continues to pursue a lawsuit against Payson for negligence after his son was killed in a motorcycle crash during a police chase.

Chase Breyette, 20, died Sept. 5, 2015 on a dark street in Payson while fleeing a Payson police officer.

Chase’s father, Edward Breyette, has filed a lawsuit claiming Payson Officer Tyler Forsberg acted with “gross negligence” when he pursued Chase

down McLane Road at an “excessive rate of speed,” violating the department’s policies and procedures and resulting in Chase’s wrongful death.

Judge Gary Scales has set a trial date for the civil case on Nov. 9, 2017 in Globe.

On that September night, Forsberg spotted Chase heading down McLane on a motorcycle. Chase had reportedly been drinking with friends, including Ryan Brown, earlier that night, according to police reports.

Leaving Rumsey Park after checking on a call, Forsberg stopped at the entrance of Rumsey Park

before pulling out onto North McLane and heading up to Airport and over to the Beeline to check on another call.

Chase passed him on McLane and Forsberg pulled out behind him. He later told investigators he had no intention to pull Chase over at that time.

However, as Chase approached West Forest Drive, Chase reportedly sped up. Forsberg said he tried to catch up to pace Chase’s speed, but Chase just went faster.

Forsberg said he turned on his lights and siren, but Chase fled.

“At this point, Officer Forsberg began a reckless pursuit of Chase,” Edward’s attorney Art Lloyd wrote in a complaint.

Forsberg pursued Chase, hitting 89 mph at one point, according to data from a GPS tracker in Forsberg’s patrol vehicle.

Lloyd said given the “numerous curves, multiple residential driveways, dense vegetation and few streetlights,” a high-speed chase on McLane at night for any reason is reckless and dangerous.

“As a result of Officer Forsberg’s negligence, Chase ultimately lost control of his motorcycle, crashed and was fatally injured,” Lloyd wrote. “To compound his grossly negligent conduct, it is believed that Officer Forsberg was less than truthful in his explanation and narrative of his conduct.”

After the incident, Forsberg told investigators he was going up to 65 mph at times, according to reports.

When the GPS tracker revealed his speeds were much higher, the town fired Forsberg for allegedly giving untrue statements.

Forsberg appealed and his lawyer argued that the officer gave merely an approximation of his speed because he didn’t watch his speedometer as he focused on being “safe and following the suspect.”

Forsberg’s lawyer said Forsberg had never intended to deceive anyone with his speed estimate. Furthermore, Forsberg lost ground on Chase at 89 mph, which means Chase was going over 100 mph and therefore “posed a great threat to the citizens of Payson.”

The town rescinded its decision to terminate Forsberg and he resigned.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and declined to criminally charge Forsberg or Brown, who had reportedly supplied Chase with alcohol that night.

The lawsuit names Payson, but not Forsberg.

The town denies any wrongdoing.

In early December, the town’s lawyer submitted paperwork identifying two non-parties at fault, saying although the town denies Edward’s allegations, “in the event any of those claims are proven at trial, Payson identifies the following persons and entities not currently or formerly named as parties to this action who may be wholly or partially at fault in causing or contributing to the injuries and damages alleged by plaintiff in his complaint.”

Those persons are Chase and Brown.

The town names Chase “out of an abundance of caution,” saying his decision to evade Forsberg and operate his motorcycle in a negligent and reckless manner, led to him losing control of his motorcycle and his death.

“Chase Breyette’s conduct on the date of loss was the direct cause of his death, and any fault allocated to defendant should be proportionately reduced,” the town’s attorney wrote.

The town names Brown as well, who supplied him with the alcohol. Therefore, Brown is “wholly or partially at fault for plaintiff’s alleged damages, and any recovery to which plaintiff is entitled should be proportionately reduced,” according to the town.

The Lloyd Law Firm and the Doyle Firm did not return calls seeking comment prior to press time.