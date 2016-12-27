Police Seek Help In Burglery

As of Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Advertisement

Police are asking for the public’s help locating the thieves that broke into a local business days before Christmas.

Employees opening Chasin’ a Dream Outfitters at 8 a.m. Thursday found the front door, at 612 S. Beeline Highway, had been forced open and several items from the store were missing, said Police Chief Don Engler.

Police believe someone broke in overnight Wednesday. Det. Michael Hansen is leading the investigation.

If you have information, call the PPD at 928-474-5177.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos