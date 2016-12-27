Police Seek Help In Burglery

Police are asking for the public’s help locating the thieves that broke into a local business days before Christmas.

Employees opening Chasin’ a Dream Outfitters at 8 a.m. Thursday found the front door, at 612 S. Beeline Highway, had been forced open and several items from the store were missing, said Police Chief Don Engler.

Police believe someone broke in overnight Wednesday. Det. Michael Hansen is leading the investigation.

If you have information, call the PPD at 928-474-5177.