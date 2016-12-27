Editor:

I am not sure why this article was published. If it was to completely shred any inkling of hope for this poor woman, you probably have done just that. Ms. Mensch has enough problems without the local paper splashing her tragic situation on the front page. Not to mention the embarrassing situation for her family. This is not a “tale.” This is someone’s life. Shame on you, Roundup.

Patti McClanahan

Editor’s note: You raise a good point, which is relevant anytime we report on arrests and court actions. In this case, the charge of an assault on an officer made the case more newsworthy than most. We felt the case also illustrated the terrible toll addiction can take and so might serve as a warning. But we do wrestle with the possible toll the story itself can take on the life of someone already struggling.