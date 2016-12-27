Star Valley Seeks Councilor, Fills Two Sle Board Slots

Star Valley voters who have lived in the community for at least a year and are 18 or older can apply for a spot on the town council by 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2.

Town Manager Tim Grier told the council at its Dec. 20 meeting it must appoint someone to fill the vacancy created by the death of Councilor Paty Henderson,who died on Dec. 9 after a brief illness.

Grier said if the council doesn’t appoint someone to fill the seat within 30 days, Star Valley must hold a special election — which would cost $7,235.

The person appointed would serve out the rest of Henderson’s term, which ends in 2018. They would then have to seek formal election if they wanted to continue on the council.

Submit a letter of interest to Star Valley Town Hall, 3675 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley, AZ 85541 prior to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan 2. Applicants are encouraged to attend the council meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the town hall.

Other appointments

The council on Dec. 20 also appointed two representatives to the Rim Country Educational Alliance Separate Legal Entity, tasked with building a four-year university in Payson. The council named Jon Cline to a five-year term and Ted Pettet to a three-year term. Cline most recently had been appointed to fill in for a board member who resigned. Pettet will replace Laura Bartlett.

The council approved both unanimously, with Mayor Ronnie McDaniel recusing himself from Pettet’s appointment due to their close association of many years.