Still Serving Our Readers

This was a year of change for the Roundup and we have some exciting changes coming in 2017. What hasn’t changed?

Our commitment to our readers.

The Roundup’s acquisition by a family who has been in the newspaper business for more than 90 years was a good thing. My family and I understand that our readers are our primary constituency — a theme that is neglected by some major newspaper companies. Newspapers managed with readers first have generally been successful, and their readers and communities have also benefited.

Since I’ve been publisher of the Roundup, we’ve made a few changes, including printing at our press in Casa Grande and planning our new website and editorial system. I’ll explain how these changes will impact you.

But first, I’m happy to announce that Gary Tackett, our director of sales, has been promoted to general manager.

What does that mean?

Gary has led our advertising department and made great strides. Since our acquisition of the Roundup in July, he’s proven his ability to lead the operation and has been involved in the community on multiple levels. He’s an experienced, thoughtful, empathetic and charismatic leader, and I’m excited to have him now serving in this role.

I’ve noticed that outside of the newspaper business, people don’t generally know what our titles mean. The publisher is the strategic manager of the operation. In some newspapers, the general managers manage the staff, work schedules and daily tasks. The editors oversee the editorial product, operations managers the business side, circulation managers the subscribers and delivery and the production managers the layout, design and composition (and sometimes, many, many more tasks).

In the case of the Roundup, Gary will manage the day-to-day operations, while I will continue to serve as publisher — a role I also have at our newspaper in the White Mountains — managing the operation from a strategic standpoint. I will continue to travel to Payson one or two days a week, interacting with the staff and the community.

My family has always felt strongly about involvement in the communities we serve, and I’m looking forward to continuing to meet our readers and advertisers. But I feel very confident in Gary’s new responsibility in the company and to the community.

Starting early next year, we’re discontinuing our television tabloid, the TV Roundup. This was an economic decision, but we’ve chosen to add the listings into pages in the Roundup, every week. In other words, the publication’s listings will now be published on pages in the Tuesday and Friday editions of the newspaper, rather than a separate tabloid.

We’ve heard from a few of you since we’ve promoted this in advertisements in the publication. And most of you have understood.

To be clear, the Roundup is fully committed to providing quality hard news, sports, enterprise and feature reporting to our readers, and changing the way we continue to produce the TV listings is helping us continue to do that.

Our new website, which will still be under the payson.com domain, is currently being built, and will be launched in January. We plan to add several features, including the ability to attach to our online stories more visual elements, such as videos, larger photos, and documents.

It will be a single responsive website for desktop computers and any mobile devices, meaning it will respond to the size of your device. That will allow for a better user experience.

A component of our website will be a subscription model. After reading 10 stories in one month, visitors will be asked to pay to continue reading. This supports our core business model and core competency — that we will produce quality, local journalism and that the community will pay to read it, regardless of the medium.

Another improvement, our new editorial system, will allow us to publish seamlessly to multiple platforms, with more editorial oversight, speed and convenience in producing multi-media content for our staff, including our editor Peter Aleshire and his reporters as well as our production staff.

That’s a lot of esoteric information, but the purpose is to better serve you, our readers.

Since I’ve served as publisher, I’m grateful to have worked with our editor, Peter Aleshire. He has furthered my understanding of producing quality journalism and serving our community — subjects I was born into, but have continued to develop throughout my career. We will continue to celebrate individual community achievements, keep a watchful eye on public officials and be relentless in our efforts to protect the community from destructive influences.

The Roundup has been in publication for 79 years, through several owners, editors and publishers. Through all of that, you’ve been there by our side.

The changes we’ve made in 2016, and plan to make next year, are based on our plan to better serve you.

We understand that serving our readers is the top priority.

Thank you for your readership and devotion in 2016, and we look forward to serving you — even better — in 2017.