Wet Winter

A winter storm passed through Rim Country just before Christmas, flooding streets, bogging down traffic and interrupting a relatively dry fall. Photographer DJ Craig captured some of the soggy side effects of that storm. The forecast called for a couple of inches of snow in Payson on Christmas Eve and on into Christmas Day. But thanks to holiday deadlines and our desire to give our employees a day off for Christmas, we printed this paper on Friday. But don’t worry, we’ll bring you photos of the winter storm and our White Christmas online and in next Friday’s paper — just in time for the early deadlines for New Year!