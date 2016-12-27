Wildfires Not Increasing

Editor:

A recent letter suggested that we stop arguing about global warming and just accept the “consensus.” Why, even the Pentagon agrees!

Back in 2004, the Pentagon issued a report, similar to that now in the news, which warned that climate change is a big deal; major European cities could be submerged in rising seas; Britain’s climate could be more like Siberia’s; war could be the common human experience worldwide — and all this by 2020! https://tinyurl.com/guptaoy

The letter goes on to say that wildfires and other unnamed dangers are increasing. Science thinks not:

The Royal Society published a paper earlier this year suggesting that “... global area burned appears to have … declined over past decades ...” https://tinyurl.com/zt9q2b8

The latest IPCC WGII report found no firm evidence aside from models that wildfires are correlated with global warming. It’s plausible that fires are associated with droughts — which are declining globally according the journal Nature. https://tinyurl.com/h3dqy65

We live in a dry, forested area, so preventive measures are always a good idea. Globally, however, the wildfire problem is about the same as it’s been for decades — and way better than prior times.

Finally, if you can look at the following chart and not admit to a teensy bit of salt about published temperature data, call me about my bridge: https://tinyurl.com/he4g758

Rather than obsessing about alarms based upon very uncertain projections, we should be paying much more attention to improving our economy. A robust economy gives us the flexibility to adapt to whatever comes.

Paul Wescott

Editor’s note: The overwhelming weight of scientific evidence shows an increase in wildfires, average temperatures and drought — although events like El Niño can cause peaks and dips. Some of the charts Mr. Wescott references also show a worrisome trend. That said, he’s absolutely right: A robust economy is certainly essential if we’re to cope with the impacts of the projected climate change.