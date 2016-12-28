Bad Trip & A Wild Assault On Officers

Several men are facing assault charges for becoming combative with police during their arrests.

Kyle Wayne Marshall, 23, of Payson, faces three counts of aggravated assault on an officer and Scott Alan Frost, 28, who is homeless, faces one count.

The men’s cases occurred more than a year apart. Both men reportedly refused to cooperate, thrashing about and kicking officers.

On Dec. 19, a change of plea hearing was held for Frost.

Marshall’s case is still going through the court system.

Frost’s arrest occurred Oct. 16, 2015 when officers were called to a home on East Aero Drive for drug activity. Marshall and several other people reportedly on LSD were “freaking out.”

When Payson officers arrived, Officer Michael McAnerny was worried for officer safety and so pulled his Taser out. Officers found Caleb McCormick, 22, sitting on Marshall’s chest, telling him to calm down. McCormick held a cellphone to Marshall’s face, with his mother on the line trying to calm him down.

“It appeared to me that this was not calming Kyle down,” McAnerny wrote in his report.

Marshall was sweating and breathing heavily. When Marshall got up to enter the home, McAnerny stepped in front of him to stop him. However, Marshall pushed him to get out of the way, according to police reports.

McAnerny yelled at him to stop. When Marshall ignored him, McAnerny used his Taser. Marshall ran down a hallway and McAnerny followed. The men wrestled on the floor in a bedroom. Marshall refused to stop struggling, so McAnerny punched him several times. Marshall continued to flail, kicking Officer Justin Beeson. Officer Nate Mullins arrived and tried to hold Marshall’s legs down, but he kicked Mullins several times as he continued to strike the other officers.

Marshall was finally cuffed and officers put leg restraints on him.

“As the situation was under control, I observed there was a broken lamp in the room. My flashlight was across the room on a chair. I did not observe where my Taser was, my phone had been ripped off, my radio pouch was swinging down, my earpiece was tangled and missing, and my headset was separated from my body as well,” McAnerny wrote.

Beeson had been kicked in the head and his glasses were bent.

McCormick — who had originally tried to calm Marshall — also developed a bad reaction to the LSD. Officers also restrained him, since he was being uncooperative and threw his phone against a wall.

“While this was happening, the fire department was working on Kyle (Marshall), who was being extremely uncooperative and stating that he was a cat and he was hissing like a cat,” Beeson wrote.

Both men were brought to the hospital, put on gurneys and restrained with cuffs.

McCormick later told Beeson, “don’t ever do this.”

“Don’t do what?” asked Beeson.

“LSD,” replied McCormick.

McCormick later said he used LSD to “open his mind.”

Marshall later said he could not remember what he had done, but apologized.

Officers found LSD on the living room floor of the house.

Marshall wrote McAnerny a letter in October 2015, apologizing for his action and admitting to drug use and criminal damage.

McCormick faces charges of possession of dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia. The Gila County attorney’s office offered him a plea offer Dec. 7.

Marshall faces three counts of aggravated assault on officers, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and dangerous drug.

Another case involving an assault

In a separate case, Frost was arrested for aggravated assault on an officer when officers went to give him aid.

Officers were called to a home on North Spruce Circle in November to break up a fight. When they arrived, they looked through a window at the home and saw Frost lying motionless on the floor.

Sgt. Jason Hazelo went inside and found Frost unresponsive.

Other officers arrived and Frost began to have a seizure. Paramedics then showed up and gave Frost medication to end the seizure.

Frost reportedly yelled at everyone to get off of him as he thrashed around. He told officers and paramedics he would “kill us” if they didn’t get off of him.

Officers reassured him they were just trying to help, but Frost continued to resist. Frost was eventually secured to a gurney and brought to the hospital.

It took six people to hold him down, according to police reports.

Frost reportedly spit on officers during the struggle and at the hospital. Officers put a spit mask on him.

Frost reportedly changed his plea Dec. 19, although he has not been sentenced.

His bond was set at $5,000.