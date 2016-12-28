How The Health Care System Spun Out Of Control

Many patients find themselves bewildered by the swirl of medical insurance options — including Medicare, employer subsidized insurance, Part D, supplemental insurance, ObamaCare, Medicaid. The list of options has risen almost as quickly as the premiums and cost of the deductibles.

Many blame the Affordable Care Act — better known as ObamaCare. However, the complexities of medical insurance have been around since its

inception. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which could cost 500,000 Arizona residents their medical insurance. But he hasn’t indicated whether he would offer any alternative to the millions likely to lose coverage.

The bewildering state of the medical insurance market poses complex issues, said Peter Pitts, president and co-founder of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest organization and former administrator with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“One of my problems with the ACA debate, it was masked in political sound bites,” said Pitts.

The sound bites could not capture complexities of the middle-man part the insurance companies play.

Pitts has spent years in the federal government regulating pharmaceutical research and the development and marketing of drugs. He offered an example of how an insurance company can drive up the cost of prescription drugs.

Once a pharmaceutical company has tested a drug and won FDA approval, the insurance companies ask for a rebate from the drug company as a condition of approving its use for people they insure.

“Let’s say a drug costs $100,” said Pitts. “An insurance company might say, ‘If you want us to put it into a formula, give us a $25 discount.’ But then that rebate is not passed onto the insured.”

In other words, the insurance company pockets the savings — while passing on the full cost of the drug to the patient.

“Insurance companies are in the health care business,” said Pitts. “When a person gets onto ObamaCare, they realize ... that the cost of the drug is decided by the insurance company.”

So, how did insurance companies end up in control of health care?

Interestingly, back in the early 1900s, the American Medical Association served as the original conductor of the health insurance symphony.

In her book, “Ensuring America’s Health: The Public Creation of the Corporate Health Care System,” Christy Ford Chapin recounts how the AMA pushed for the emergency of the medical insurance system in an effort to keep doctors independent. This came in response to a movement by doctors to create multi-specialty groups to which patients paid a monthly fee for services.

This approach inspired the doctors to give good care to keep patients happy, while, also preventing overuse of tests and procedures — since patients paid a fixed, monthly rate. This system also allowed doctors from the different specialties to consult with one another over difficult cases, providing one-stop medical care to patients — a system the Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente use today.

This group model came to the attention of those in government trying to provide universal health care, (which failed in 1948 under Truman). Health care reformers believed they could provide health care for everyone if the federal government helped fund these medical groups, wrote Chapin.

This alarmed the AMA, which decided the federal government would end up controlling the system — and the doctors. So the AMA worked to break up the multi-speciality groups by refusing to grant licenses and hospital visiting privileges to doctors who worked in these groups.

The AMA then realized it had to create some structure to keep the government from assuming control.

So the AMA approached insurance companies, which then offered life insurance and employee pension services.

The AMA had a couple of rules, which they believed would keep corporate power out of doctors’ practices.

Insurance companies could not fund multi-speciality groups.

Insurance companies would not pay doctors a set salary, but would pay for each service provided.

Finally, the AMA refused to allow insurance companies to supervise a doctor’s work.

However, the new, fee-for-service system that rewarded doctors for each test and procedure dramatically increased the number of procedures and tests conducted, according to Chapin. The new system spawned an explosion in surgeries in the 1950s, starting a national crisis.

But when the federal government passed Medicare to help the elderly in the 1960s, it also adopted the fee-for-service model. As a result, medical costs skyrocketed.

Which brings us today, with a health care system that takes up 18 percent of the gross domestic product and with premiums and deductibles that eat up salaries and provide ever-less-affordable health care.

The insurance-based system in the United States costs three to seven times as much per person as almost any other advanced industrialized nation, which includes administrative costs often seven times as high as other, centralized systems.

Pitts said the insurance model is unsustainable.

“The system is already failing,” he said. “You have insurance that is not doing (patients) any good.”

Pitts said no easy answer will solve the problem.

“Mark Twain said for every complex problem there is a simple solution and it’s wrong,” he said. “Who benefits from the existing system? Clearly the insurance companies. Why aren’t politicians willing to focus on that?”

Pitts knows the answer to that — too many lobbyists and vested interests.

In the end, Pitts said simply diet and exercise can solve many of our health care problems — together with limits on unproven treatments with limited benefits.

“Everybody says that is the answer,” said Pitts.