Star Valley Ponders $260,000 Federal Grant

The Star Valley council balked at making a decision on some $260,000 worth of project(s) for FY2017 federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds at its Dec. 20 meeting.

The council has until now focused on long-discussed improvements to the low water crossing at Moonlight Drive and drainage issues throughout town. The council also discussed using the federal grants to improve wells known as the PW-1 and PW-2.

Finance Administrator Chancy Nutt said the town has until September 2017 to actually submit its application.

“Time is not of essence at present,” town attorney/manager Tim Grier told the council. He noted that the state requires the money to go to a single project.

Each of the initially favored projects — Moonlight Crossing and drainage work — has its own set of complications, Grier said.

Councilor Bob O’Connor said dealing with the town’s drainage issues will prove costly. “I don’t see how we could even start that. At the same time, the Moonlight Crossing has also increased in cost. I like the water projects,” he said.

Grier said the Moonlight project might not use all the grant money, which means the town might have to return some money.

“We could perhaps not use CDBG with Moonlight — it would be three years down the road before the work was completed. Since it is a transportation issue, it could be taken care of with other funds, those restricted to transportation infrastructure, the Highway Users Fund Revenue (HURF) and the town’s share of the county’s transportation excise tax.”

“If Moonlight came off CDBG and went into road funds seems a better idea,” O’Connor said.

New Councilor Bobby Davis said he favors using the grant money for water projects. “We need to secure water for the future. I like the idea of using street money for Moonlight. The drainage seems like a massive project,” he said.

Mayor McDaniel agreed the drainage project will cost too much.

Councilor Andy McKinney pointed out that since the wells would cost only $160,000, the town might have to return the balance of the $240,000 grant.

Grier responded that the well project cost does not include engineering. Initially, the town had hoped to have Water Infrastructure Finance Authority fund the engineering, but it has since said it will not cover those costs.

“It makes sense to use CDBG for the wells instead of Moonlight,” said McKinney.

Grier said he could see private well owners having some concern about the town buying up wells and draining (the water table) dry. However, he said the town’s water system has just 360 users. “We are approaching more water than needed, but there is some possible increased usage if private wells begin to fail due to contamination,” he said.

Speaking from the audience, former councilor George Binney pointed out that the town already has about three times as much water as it needs for current customers — and the department operates at a loss. He said the Arizona Department of Transportation is decommissioning the wells it has had in operation along S.R. 260 during the work to widen the road and will have used pipes available for purchase. “Star Valley should try to get the pipe and any other related equipment ADOT will no longer need,” Binney suggested.

Former Star Valley mayor Bill Rappaport also addressed the council, “Moonlight is something we should get done even if it doesn’t use all the (CDBG) money.”

About 16-18 residents live in the area affected by the Moonlight Drive project.

Grier suggested the council take a step back to see if it’s choosing the right project. He said if the council chooses the well projects, the public hearing process will have to start over.

Davis made the motion to resume the work of selecting a project for the town’s next round of CDBG money.