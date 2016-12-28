Visually Delightful; Emotionally Powerful

We humans are pack critters. Without our pack we do not do well. We get lonesome and bored and by and by we get crazy.

In “Passengers” a starship loaded with 5,000 colonists headed for a new world runs into some problems. One passenger (Chris Pratt) wakes up from the deep sleep necessary for a trip taking more than a century.

He quickly discovers that he has come back to conscious life some 90 years too early. He is alone save for a robot bar tender.

What would you do?

After a year of loneliness the now marooned traveler is joined by another passenger, a beautiful, lively and intelligent young woman (Jennifer Lawrence).

What happens next has to be the great space love story of all time. We might think that we have in “Passengers” a mighty space epic or some kind of creepy space horror show. Not a bit of it. This is the best date flick of the year, from my point of view.

The producers spent some $110,000,000 to make the film with for all intents and purposes a cast of two. The rest of the cash they lavished on huge sets of the starship and magnificent space effects. Just one example as a tease — the starship does a sling shot maneuver around a red giant star, going pretty darn close to the surface. That scene alone makes one of the most beautiful space vistas ever created. The eye pleasing effects are certainly reason enough to see the film.

Jennifer Lawrence has matured into such a beautiful woman that guys like me get distracted and forget just what a powerful and talented actress she is. She won the coveted Academy Award for best actress in 2012 for “Silver Linings Playbook,” but garnered nominations for the gilded gewgaw in 2010, 2013 and 2015. She has one look in the movie where she stares at Pratt that is the kind of thing that an actress will remember for the rest of her life — and the watchers in the seats will too. Astonishing talent. Lawrence is still only 26 years old. I hope people will enjoy her for another 50 years.

We mostly think of Chris Pratt as a comic talent from his six-year stint on the “Parks and Recreation” TV show. He became a star with the delightful “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but we have not seen him come into his own as a dramatic actor. Let me just say that playing opposite an Oscar winner demands a huge effort, one that he succeeds at. Pretending to be in love with Lawrence might not seem like a stretch, but watch the movie and make your own choice.

Director Marten Tyldum also directed the widely appreciated “The Imitation Game,” quite a serious film. Writer Jon Spaihts penned the screenplay for both “Dr. Strange” and the space epic “Prometheus.”

The pair, working together here, have made an emotional film with spectacular and very successful visual delights.

“Passengers” runs for an hour and 56 minutes. It has a mild PG-13 rating with no objectionable language. Four saw blades.