Wild Jealousy Leads To Stabbing In Payson

A Payson man faces aggravated assault charges after reportedly stabbing a man repeatedly on the side of the Beeline Highway earlier this year.

Daniel Robert Ramirez, 33, was indicted by a grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing a 38-year-old man who he thought was seeing his girlfriend.

That man survived.

A case management conference was held Dec. 12 in Globe. Ramirez is being held in jail on a $50,000 bond.

The Gila County attorney’s office has not offered a plea offer, according to online court records.

On Sept. 15, a 33-year-old man was walking down the Beeline toward Home Depot with Ramirez’s on-again off-again girlfriend when Ramirez reportedly ran up to them and started shouting at them,

according to a Payson Police Department report.

The man told Ramirez to leave them alone, but Ramirez continued to yell and follow them. Ramirez reportedly started swinging at the man and then stabbed him several times. The men fell into the roadway, nearly getting hit by an oncoming truck.

Ramirez’s ex-girlfriend said she saw a knife in Ramirez’s hand. When the men got out of the roadway, she said she jumped on Ramirez’s back and grabbed the knife, throwing it into the woods. She told officers she believed Ramirez was mad because she was hanging out with the man, but he was just a friend.

The woman ran to her nearby mother’s home and then went back and picked up her friend that had just been stabbed.

Ramirez told police that the man had swung at him first and he was just trying to talk to his ex-girlfriend. Ramirez said he and the man had gotten into a fight, but he denied stabbing the man.

When police caught up with the victim, the man was bleeding profusely from his head and he had a large laceration on the left side of his lower back.

At the hospital, the victim learned he had been stabbed nine times and had to get eight staples in his head as well as undergo surgery.

Police later learned from a woman living in a nearby trailer park that after Ramirez fled the scene he approached her and asked to borrow a bike because he had to “get away.”

She did not give him a bike.

Officers were never able to locate the knife, according to police reports.

Ramirez has previously been found guilty of disorderly conduct-domestic violence, having an open bottle of liquor in his vehicle and criminal trespass in unrelated cases, according to online court records.