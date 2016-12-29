Banner Payson Receives Top Ranking For Rural Hospitals

Banner Payson Medical Center is one of 10 Banner Health hospitals serving rural communities recognized as top performers by iVantage Health Analytics and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health.

The recognitions highlight hospitals that rank in the top quarter of all rural hospitals in four categories: Financial, Patient Perception, Quality and Outcomes determined by the analytics company through data that is publicly reported.

The following hospitals received honors:

Becky Kuhn, executive vice president for community delivery in Banner Health, recognized the team effort behind these awards.

“From the support provided by Banner Health to lead clinical research and drive the best in quality care, to the individual contributors who care for patients every day in our hospitals, we are honored to be recognized for the accomplishments,” Kuhn said.

These rankings have been determined by the Hospital Strength INDEX, a comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.

In partnership with the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health, iVantage Health Analytics has developed a data-driven program designed to identify excellence across a number of factors related to hospital performance and patient care. The Hospital Strength INDEX captures performance information for all rural and critical access hospitals.

“These top quartile performers should take great pride in this recognition.” said Michael Topchik, national leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

