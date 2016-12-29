Computer Club Trying Out A New Approach

The Payson Area Computer Association (PACA) hopes to broaden its work with computer enthusiasts with meetings intended to reach out to the community.

The club, launched in 1994, in January will refocus its efforts to become a “Meet-Up” club, which invites community members interested in a changing technology to attend the meetings, which will include:

Drag & Brag: Attendees will bring new (or old) “gadgets” to demonstrate what they do.

Ask the Experts: Attendees can ask about software, hardware, tablets, smartphones, and other devices.

Small Group Breakouts: A chance for people to discuss things like Windows 10 and MS Office tips and tricks, advantages of the Linux operating system, digital photography as well as suggestions for improving laptops and other portable devices.

Members and residents who use Apple products can also attend and organize their own breakout groups.

The first meeting with this new concept will take place at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6 in the Payson Public Library meeting room. At this meeting, members will decide on a new day and time since the library now closes early on Fridays.

Additionally, at the Jan. 6 meeting guest speaker Bob Gostischa will talk about the giant anti-virus software company Avast’s agreement to but buy rival AVG Technologies for $1.3 billion in cash. He will talk about cyber security related challenges.

For more information, contact Ray Baxter by email at ray@pacaonline.net.