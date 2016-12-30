Anderson Dry Cleaners Helps Families

As customers scurried into the Anderson Dry Cleaners to pick up clean-for-the-holiday clothes, a Christmas tree in a corner of the store had packages neatly wrapped and waiting for the seven families who would receive Christmas cheer from Anderson Cleaners and PADS.

Allic Bales of PADS partnered with Robert and Mary Anderson to find 26 needy children in town. Then the couple put those names on their Christmas tree — and asked customers to help.

“We couldn’t have done this without our customers,” said Robert.

While most customers preferred to buy gifts themselves, others asked the Andersons to help. “We had a couple (of customers) give cash donations,” said Mary.

Bales said these families missed the Non-Profits Coming Together Christmas extravaganza earlier in December.

Bales said some cannot get off of work to participate in the application process, while others just feel uncomfortable being so public with their need.

“We have a lot of people who work for the (school) district and struggle,” said Bales.

She said those folks prefer to remain private about the support they receive.

Robert said their efforts started after Black Friday.

“We wait until the Non-Profits Coming Together finishes,” he said.

Robert and Bales said most of the families they help are local and headed up by a single mother trying to make ends meet.