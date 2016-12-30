Community Almanac Friday, December 30, 2016

Animal Welfare Thrift Shop First Friday sale

Visit the Animal Welfare Thrift Shop January 6 for the monthly First Friday “half-off” merchandise sale. We are open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays. The shop is at 434 S. Beeline Hwy., Suite B, C & D.

Proceeds benefit local animal rescue organizations. For more information on pick-ups and donations, call 928-951-2587.

Youth Art Contest

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., will present its Youth Art Contest from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7.

The teens from the Payson Area Advisory Youth Council help the library’s staff organize and judge the contest.

Student artists, from kindergarten through high school, are invited to enter work into the PAAYC/Payson Library Youth Art Contest. Entry forms are available now and work in photography, painting, sketching and 3-D art/ sculpture are all welcome.

Students may submit one piece of artwork for each of the four categories. This competition is limited to local student artists. Entries may be brought to the library beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Artwork will be on display in the Library Meeting Room during all open hours on Saturday, Jan. 7 and may be taken home following the competition.



The Town of Payson is not responsible for any damage to or loss of artwork entered into this competition.

GCC board meets

Members of the Gila County Community College District Governing Board will hold a regular meeting open to the public on Thursday, Jan. 5 immediately following the work session meeting, which is scheduled at 9 a.m., at the Payson Campus, Conference Room 402, 201 N. Mud Springs Road, Payson, and at the Gila Pueblo Campus, Room 522, 8274 S. Six Shooter Canyon, Globe. The work session is also open to the public.

Members of the Board of Governors will attend in person or may participate by phone.

A copy of the agendas for both the work session and regular meeting will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. at Gila Pueblo Campus, Administration Office, Globe, Arizona, San Carlos Campus, Administration Office, San Carlos, Arizona, Payson Campus, Administration Building, Payson, Arizona and on the http://www.gilaccc.org website. The board reserves the right to change the order of items on the agenda.

Origami for Tweens

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is starting a special program for tweens (ages 10-12) on origami. The program is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every other Thursday of each month, from Jan. 5 through March 30.

Participants will learn a new origami technique and figure each week.

For details, stop by the library or call 928-474-9260.

Volunteers needed to help prepare tax returns

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free volunteer tax assistance and preparation service.

The service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older.

Volunteers receive free IRS certified training prior to working with taxpayers. You must be willing to commit at least four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after being certified. If you are interested, email paysontaxaide@gmail.com or phone Lori at 928-478-6460.

Payson Amnesty plans Lunch Letters gathering

Amnesty International has been writing letters to free prisoners of conscience, individuals who have been unjustly imprisoned for more than 53 years.

As a continuation of the popular International Write-A-thon in December, Payson Amnesty International is hosting a lunchtime letter writing opportunity from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at the Crosswinds Restaurant, 800 W. Airport Rd. Just purchase lunch and Payson Amnesty International will supply everything needed to write a letter and save a life. Join the group at any time throughout the luncheon as members plan events and support human rights issues locally and around the world.

2017 promises to be a busy year for Human Rights activists, call Penny at 928-978-1268 or Joan at 928-478-6295 for information about Lunch Letters and/or Payson Amnesty International.

Teens Only Gaming Club now forming

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is forming a Teens Only Gaming Club for those 18 and under. It is for any teen interested in board games, video games, RP games, LARP games, card games, multi-player games.

The first meeting is at 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 in the library meeting room.

Call 928-474-9260 for details.

Acting classes at GCC

Gila Community College in Payson is offering acting classes starting Jan. 11.

The classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.,Tuesdays and Thursdays. One can register online at http://www.gilaccc.org.

Tina Ratzken, who holds a master’s degree in speech and theater, will be teaching the course. The tuition is free for seniors. Home-schooled students ages 14 or older are welcome to enroll. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify.

For more information, contact Tina Ratzken, 928-363-1641.