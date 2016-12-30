Legislature Should Listen To Town Hall

How do you dent an ideology?

How do you change someone’s mind?

How do you affect faith with evidence?

The Arizona Town Hall report on the urgent need to overhaul Arizona’s state government finance system and provide adequate support for our children turns on just those questions.

Some 400 community and government leaders came together in December to hash out a consensus on what this state needs to do to adapt its tax system to the 21st century needs of a struggling state.

The thoughtful, comprehensive report came back with a host of practical, vital suggestions.

But here’s the problem: All those suggestions must somehow win passage from a Legislature composed mostly of true believers, who have so far remained curiously resistant to the evidence that we’re headed down the wrong path.

So first, let’s agree on a couple of points.

No. 1: We must make state government less vulnerable to the boom-bust cycles of the economy. Before the recession, revenues grew so fast the state spent too freely. After the recession revenues fell by a third, forcing the state to cut much too deeply.

No. 2: We must swear off the wild budget gimmicks the Legislature relied upon to dig out of the recession. Fund transfers, sweeps, selling off state buildings and shoving expenditures from one year into the next all created a multi-billion-dollar structural imbalance and crippled local government and struggling schools.

Surely, conservative and liberals can agree on those two points.

How do we fix that?

We start with an overhaul of the tax system. Right now, the state relies far too heavily on the sales tax. That’s the most regressive of taxes — with the poor paying a far larger share of their income than the rich. But even more important, it rises and falls with the economy. This causes state revenues to crash during the inevitable downturns, just when citizens need the most help from the state.

So let’s close up the sales tax loopholes. If we did that, we could cut the sales tax while still generating more revenue.

Second, we should ensure a mix of revenue streams — including a higher personal income tax and a higher tax on gasoline — both much less vulnerable to the vagaries of the economy than the sales tax.

Now on to point No. 2 — the budget gimmicks. We need longer-term financial planning in state government — a point the Town Hall report made repeatedly. That means protecting the Rainy Day Fund, which the Legislature restored at such painful cost. But it also means steadfast, realistic, long-term planning — and the discipline to stick to the plan.

Surely, conservatives and liberals alike can agree on these two points for starters.

For here, the search for agreement will likely prove much more difficult.

Here’s where ideology comes into play.

The Legislature has devoted itself to cutting taxes steadily for the past 20 years, making Arizona one of the lowest-tax states in the country. They did this in the belief that a low-tax environment would attract businesses and stimulate the economy.

However, the Town Hall reports that the experiment has proven largely unsuccessful. The wild swings in the state economy seem to have little connection to the income tax or even the corporate tax rates. We grew faster when the rates were higher and didn’t make much of a turnaround when the rates came down. Now, that certainly doesn’t mean that high tax rates stimulate the economy — but it does suggest that lowering the rates isn’t enough to save the economy.

That’s especially true if you have the worst-funded K-12 schools, soaring university tuition, compromised public health and a decaying infrastructure — all of which have followed from the single-minded focus on tax cutting.

Of course, the Town Hall report included far more crucial information on how we can bolster the state’s economy through tax reforms and a shift in state priorities.

The report includes a closely reasoned discussion of the social and economic consequences of our failure to support public schools. The Legislature made the deepest cuts in the nation to the public K-12 schools and universities. We’re now nearly dead last in per-student state funding, with mediocre student test scores and low college attendance rates to show for it. We cannot attract businesses that offer good, high-paying, stable jobs if we abandon our educational system.

The report also made important points about the need to invest in our infrastructure — from highways to school buildings.

All of this depends on an overhaul of the tax structure and the state’s budget priorities.

We hope the Legislature will consider the recommendations carefully.

And we hope they’ll base their decisions on evidence — not ideology.