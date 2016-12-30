More On The Way? Storm Forecast Results Muddled

Expect rain.

Expect snow.

But the National Weather Service models aren’t quite sure how much of which we’ll get on the New Year’s weekend.

NWS meteorologist Jonathan Suk said the weather models have taken to bickering with one another.

“There tends to be two major models, one in the United States and one is in Europe,” said Suk. “They are worldwide models ... (and) when we have a discrepancy in the models it makes predicting the weather difficult. (For this storm) one says it’s going to start on Friday evening and one on Sunday.”

Each model relies on two equations that take different things into consideration, but usually end up better predicting a very complicated natural phenomenon.

“The same family (of models) works all over the globe as well. Stuff that is happening in Asia will come over the Pacific to hit us,” said Suk.

Plus, Rim Country sits at the junction of an elevation change and weather junction.

“Payson seems to fall at a tough line — where is the snow going to turn to rain?” said Suk.

So far, the models predict overlapping storms blustering in off the Pacific — starting on Friday night and lasting through Sunday.

“Both are fast moving storms,” said Suk.

He said the first storm would have warmer temperatures, which would cause rain.

The second will bring cooler temperatures, which should cause snow.

“The first one is already kicking up the clouds we see now. It’s going to be more likely to be rain,” said Suk. “The next one that is coming in — more of a Sunday system — that is the one that is trickier to figure out.”

In the case of Sunday’s storm, the European models show a different outcome than the models in the States.

“If the models are in good agreement that really helps to solidify things,” said Suk.

Last weekend the models agreed — and sure enough we got 5.5 inches and a white Christmas. Now however, one says snow, one says rain.

The NWS just isn’t sure how much of either the Rim Country will see.