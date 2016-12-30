Rim Country New Year’S Celebrations

Metro Creative Services photo

By Teresa McQuerrey

As of Thursday, December 29, 2016

Rim residents and visitors looking for an entertaining and appetizing New Year’s Eve celebration have a number of choices available.

What follows is a partial listing of events, reservations are recommended. Not every area restaurant and bar could be contacted with the early deadlines of the holiday.

• Belle’s Bar at Beeline Bowl, Payson, 928-474-9589 – music by Alex Squared, drink and food specials all night.

• Buffalo Bar and Grill, Payson, 928-474-3900 – 10-ounce prime rib dinner and live music with Frozen Fire, 9 p.m. to close, with a champagne toast at midnight.

• Sheila’s Creekside Steak House & Tavern, Christopher Creek, 928-478-4557 – 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., appetizers and drink specials, plus free party favors.

• The Double D, Tonto Village, 928-478-4332 – New Year’s Eve party starts at about 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31 with live music by Carl Anthony.

• Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, Payson, 800-777-7529 – 2017 New Year’s Eve Celebration with Spin Fusion, starts at 9 p.m., $25 in advance; $30 day of; party favors, souvenir glass with “Spin Fusion” cocktail and midnight toast.

• Sidewinders, Pine, 928-476-6434 – live music with Sounds Unlimited, 8 p.m. to midnight; surf & turf dinner special with New York steak medallions, crab-stuffed shrimp, lobster bisque, salad and vegetable sides, plus a house made dessert; party favors; midnight toast; $42.50 per person, reservations highly recommended.

• THAT Brewery, Pine, 928-476-3349 – formal dinner starting at 5 p.m.

