Rim Country New Year’S Celebrations

Rim residents and visitors looking for an entertaining and appetizing New Year’s Eve celebration have a number of choices available.

What follows is a partial listing of events, reservations are recommended. Not every area restaurant and bar could be contacted with the early deadlines of the holiday.

• Belle’s Bar at Beeline Bowl, Payson, 928-474-9589 – music by Alex Squared, drink and food specials all night.

• Buffalo Bar and Grill, Payson, 928-474-3900 – 10-ounce prime rib dinner and live music with Frozen Fire, 9 p.m. to close, with a champagne toast at midnight.

• Sheila’s Creekside Steak House & Tavern, Christopher Creek, 928-478-4557 – 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., appetizers and drink specials, plus free party favors.

• The Double D, Tonto Village, 928-478-4332 – New Year’s Eve party starts at about 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31 with live music by Carl Anthony.

• Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, Payson, 800-777-7529 – 2017 New Year’s Eve Celebration with Spin Fusion, starts at 9 p.m., $25 in advance; $30 day of; party favors, souvenir glass with “Spin Fusion” cocktail and midnight toast.

• Sidewinders, Pine, 928-476-6434 – live music with Sounds Unlimited, 8 p.m. to midnight; surf & turf dinner special with New York steak medallions, crab-stuffed shrimp, lobster bisque, salad and vegetable sides, plus a house made dessert; party favors; midnight toast; $42.50 per person, reservations highly recommended.

• THAT Brewery, Pine, 928-476-3349 – formal dinner starting at 5 p.m.