Tragedy & Triumph In 2016

Whew. What a year.

This weekend we close the books on 2016, with all its tumult, tragedy and triumph. So here’s a rundown on the top news stories of 2016 — at least from our point of view.

If you’d like to nominate your own top Rim Country news stories, just go to payson.com and add your comments to the end of this story. So here’s a sampling of the biggest stories of 2016.

1. Local elections

Voters delivered some big surprises in local elections. Woody Cline beat out former Payson Mayor Kenny Evans in the Republican primary and then went on to defeat incumbent Democrat John Marcanti for the District 3 supervisor seat on the three-seat Gila County Board of Supervisors, shifting the power from the south end of the county to the north. Meanwhile, in District 2, Tim Humphrey beat incumbent Mike Pastor. In Payson, Craig Swartwood defeated Vice Mayor Michael Hughes in the race for Payson mayor — ending the Evans era.

2. People we lost

Rim Country lost a number of people who had dedicated their lives to helping others. Ed Blair, a former longtime Payson Town Council member and retired Lutheran pastor died from pancreatic cancer Jan. 12. Paty Henderson, a six-year Star Valley councilor, died Dec. 9. Thomas Walling, the Payson Unified School District’s auditorium director, died in August.

3. Apartment explosion

In early November, Payson was rocked by a loud explosion when a gas line ruptured, engulfing a two-story apartment complex on East Zurich Drive. A woman in one unit was badly burned and a family in an upper-level unit barely escaped with the clothes on their backs. Police and fire officials are still investigating the explosion with no official word on the cause. The community rallied behind the victims, collecting house ware goods and clothes to donate.

4. Adventure Where We Live

With the help of new Payson Mayor Craig Swartwood, Payson launched the Adventure Where We Live marketing campaign to attract more visitors. Officials hope it jump-starts Payson’s economic recovery by showcasing the area’s unique combination outdoor adventure and hometown living.

5. Road work

After many years of planning, Payson finally widened Manzanita Street, adding asphalt, curbs, gutters and sidewalks to a 1,500-foot section of road from East Evergreen Street to the back of the Big Lots shopping center. The town paid for the improvements using money from the Gila County transportation tax. The town also resumed re-sealing streets around town after a seven-year lapse due to the recession.

6. Speed cameras

Gov. Doug Ducey dealt a body blow to Star Valley’s budget by signing a ban on photo radar on state-maintained highways. The four highway cameras initially generated nearly $1 million in tickets annually — which most recently yielded a net gain of about $418,000 to the town of 3,000.

7. Charter school

After proposing to build a charter school off Mud Springs Road, the American Leadership Academy backed out of the project in March. The administration said it had delayed building a campus in Payson for at least a year due to low enrollment, community support and lack of a lease for land on which to build a campus.

8. Police raises

After struggling for years to fill the open positions at the Payson Police Department, the department announced near the end of the year it was fully staffed with 27 officers. That announcement came months after the town council agreed to give every officer a raise — a 3.75 percent base increase. Officers were also eligible for a 2 percent merit increase.

9. Pine water scandal

In a bombshell announcement, the Arizona auditor general’s office indicted former Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District Board Treasurer Mike Greer on eight felony counts of theft, conflict-of-interest, forgery and fraudulent schemes. Greer reportedly used his positions as treasurer of PSWID and the Gila County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse to line his own pockets with an estimated $100,000 between 2011 and 2013. Greer’s case is currently making its way through the court system. No date for the trial has been set.

10. Sports

The Longhorn football team didn’t win the state title, but came back from a rough start to beat mighty Snowflake for the first time in years. The Longhorns made it two rounds into the playoffs, surprising almost everyone.

The Longhorns softball team fell just one game short of a state championship — the third trip to the finals in the past three years. The girls volleyball team also made it into the season-ending tournament for one round. Nationally, former Payson resident Brady Ellison led Team USA to a silver medal in archery and claimed the individual bronze at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.