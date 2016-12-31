Credit For Kids Critical For School Activities

Hello readers! Wishing you a happy New Year with the hope you will have many blessings in the year to come.

The Over the Hill Gang, a small group of retired gray-haired high school coaches, including myself, gathered for lunch prior to Christmas to hash over old times, both good and not-so-good and to venture guesses on what the future holds.

It wasn’t long before the conversation turned to our careers and whether there were things we missed, or we wished we could change, about public school coaching.

The consensus was we still pined for the camaraderie of the coaching fraternity, relationships with our players, the thrill of competition and the opportunity to help young people grow and develop into responsible, contributing men and women.

But almost all agreed we could have done without a trio of big time pain in the rears — parental interference, unsupportive and indifferent school administrators and that god-awful fundraising.

All in our group understood that fundraising for today’s coaches is much more crucial and time-consuming than it was a few decades ago.

In the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, public school sports teams received some financial aid from districts, usually to help purchase uniforms and equipment, fund bus trips to away games and for coaches’ salaries.

On rare occasions, there was a bit of meal money for a stop at McDonald’s.

But today, financially strapped schools — neglected by a governor and Legislature more interested in corporate tax breaks than educating young people — have all but wiped out funds for extracurricular activities.

In the past few years, coaches and athletes have had to turn to benefit dinners, memorabilia sales, sports camps and donations to fund sports and programs.

Looking back at my coaching years at Payson High, one of the biggest fundraisers we counted on were the $5 barbecue steak dinners held each month. Every team had their dinner specialty — the wrestlers served spaghetti and basketball teams had fish fries. But that money remained in a team fund and didn’t have to be used for basic necessities, but rather for supplemental expenses like purchasing football shoes for a family who could not afford them or footing the bill for a needy student-athlete’s trip to football camp.

Current Pine-Strawberry teacher Pat Heizer often stepped up to spearhead those benefits that over the years raised thousands of dollars for extracurricular teams and programs.

Coaches considered Pat a saint for the work she put into the dinners.

Today, coaches and athletes receive much of their financial aid from Credit for Kids, which allows Arizona taxpayers to make donations of $200 for an individual and $400 for a couple filing jointly, to a school sport, activity or program of their choice. Taxpayers can make donations and get 2016 tax credits up to April 15, 2017.

A tax credit is not a deduction; it is a dollar-for-dollar reduction in your Arizona income tax liability. You subtract the amount of your contribution from the income tax you owe the state of Arizona. For example, suppose you are married and filing jointly and owe $1,000 in state income tax. When you make a $400 public school tax credit contribution, you receive a $400 credit on your Arizona income tax return.

Pine-Strawberry School teacher and archery coach Margaret Johnson has begun her pitch for donations and other coaches, sponsors and program directors are certain to soon begin asking that donations be directed their way.

Credit for Kids is a win-win for taxpayers and extracurricular programs, so do your part when filing your income taxes by designating where you would like your public school donation to go.

Hubbs wins See’s raffle

Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library volunteer and governing board member Nancy Hubbs was the lucky winner of the See’s Candy Gift Basket at a benefit raffle held Thursday, Dec. 22 at the library.

The basket contained about $200 worth of luscious candies and several decorative items.

Tabitha Donsbasch, a young patron of the library, drew the winning ticket.

“She just happened to come in to our library when we needed someone to draw the winning ticket,” said library assistant Ann Pendleton.

All proceeds from the raffle and an accompanying See’s Candy sale benefit the library.

Food bank offers thanks

Patrick Impiccini and his fellow Pine Strawberry Food Bank volunteers pulled off another successful holiday food distribution on Dec. 20 at the cultural hall.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of our community and volunteers that made this year’s collection a huge success,” Impiccini said. “The food bank distributed 105 boxes at the holiday distribution.

“A special thanks goes out to Cindy (Maack) and the staff at Ponderosa Market for letting us use free space for the donated turkeys and hams.”

In addition to the distribution on Dec. 20, the Senior Citizen Affairs Foundation (SCAF) doled out 92 gifts to deserving seniors and the Mountain Village Foundation, of which Impiccini is also a member, gave gifts to 39 families with 70 children.

“This was made possible by the generous donations of time, money and gifts by many volunteers and members of the community,” Impiccini said.

Nice work, Pine and Strawberry.

MDF meets at Oxbow

The public is invited to attend the Mule Deer Foundation Rim Country Chapter meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second Friday of each month at the Oxbow Saloon on Main Street in Payson.

The chapter is a volunteer organization and there are no dues to become an active member.

The purpose of the organization is to ensure the conservation of deer and their habitat which will result in self-sustaining, healthy, free ranging and huntable deer.

The organization also encourages and supports responsible wildlife management with government agencies, private organizations and landowners.

The Rim Country is involved in several programs to help mule and Coues deer in the area including “Adopt a Ranch” and the “M.U.L.E.Y Youth” project.

In Arizona, the Adopt a Ranch program helps ranchers with repairs, fence removals and other time-consuming tasks. The ranchers in turn allow hunters on their property or access to public property that their lands block.

In 2014, the Adopt the Ranch program assisted with fence removal on the Bar X ranch in Young.

Currently the Mule Deer Foundation is working on an Adopt a Ranch agreement with the Yavapai Ranch near Prescott.

M.U.L.E.Y. stands for Mindful, Understanding, Legal, Ethical Youth, which funds youth sports programs around the country. Some money goes to Scholastic Shooting Team Endowments that has as a mission to build shooting sports in schools and clubs around the state.

While Arizona has good populations of both mule and Coues (whitetail) deer, most of those around Pine and Strawberry, especially in Pine Creek Canyon are of the whitetail species.

Seasoned hunters can quickly tell a whitetail from a mule, but newbies and non-hunters might not be able to.

The two most distinguishable features of the species are their faces and rears.

The mule’s face is mostly white, lighter than the rest of their coat. The whitetail’s face is primarily brown similar to the color of the entire coat.

Whitetails use their white tails as a sign of danger alerting one another by lifting their tails to expose their white rump.

Mule deer were named for their mule-like ears, which are larger than those of a whitetail. Mule deer ears also stand at an angle as opposed to a whitetail’s, which stand more erect.

The two species’ antlers are also different. Mule deer have antlers that fork with the main beam splitting in two directions. Whitetails have one main beam from which all other tines emerge.

Fossil Creek plans continue

Ponderosa Market owner Cindy Maack is doing her best as a member of the Fossil Creek Working Group to represent the interests of Pine and Strawberry residents.

“The creek is important to all of us,” she says.

The group will next meet from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Red Rock to further finalize the Fossil Creek Wild and Scenic River Comprehensive Management Plans (CRMP).

To date, the Forest Service has evaluated analysis of the CRMP from an environmental assessment to an environmental impact statement.

The next task was to publish a Notice of Intent (NOI) to prepare the impact statement.

The NOI will focus on alternative concepts the Forest Service has developed for the management of the creek.

Roundup editor Pete Aleshire penned an update of the management plan in the Dec. 9 issue.

Maack and fellow members of the ATV club, Rim Country Riders, have been lobbying the Forest Service to play a role in reopening the road to off-road vehicles.

Reportedly, the Rim Country Riders would, if the road is opened to all-terrain vehicles, be responsible for picking up trash and clean-up.

More madness on Wednesday

Movie Madness at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library continues at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 with “Space Dogs.”

Range to close

The Tonto Rim Sports Club Jim Jones shooting range will be closed Jan. 28 for a perimeter fence rehab project.

“Obviously for safety, the entire range must be closed,” said TRSC spokesperson Catherine Thompson. “Again, the more volunteers we have the faster it can be completed.”

Holiday schedule

Pine Strawberry School students who have been on Christmas holiday break since Wednesday, Dec. 21 will return to classes on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Thought for the week

“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors and let every New Year find you a better person.”