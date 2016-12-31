Drugs, Stolen Property Seized During Arrests In Gila County

Police arrested six people on drug charges Tuesday night, two of which they believe are responsible for breaking into a local retailer days before Christmas and stealing weapons.

Officers had been monitoring a home in the 600 block of South Ponderosa Street and a home in the 200 block of East Lone Pine for drug activities for some time, said Police Chief Don Engler.

On Tuesday, detectives received information that two people involved in the drug investigation may have also broken into Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters on Dec. 22, making off with several weapons.

Officers believed the people living in the two homes knew each other and worried if they searched one home, the people in the other residence might destroy potential evidence. So, the PPD called on the Arizona Department of Public Safety for backup.

DPS brought up a team of some 30 officers and a helicopter.

Around 6:30 p.m., the PPD with the assistance of DPS, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and the Tonto Apache Police Department served two search warrants simultaneously.

Residents living in the area of the hospital reported hearing several loud pops and then a helicopter circling for some time. Engler said no shots were fired, but officers set off two distraction devices.

Engler said DPS always uses a helicopter when its SWAT team is called out as a safety precaution.

Six people were arrested and booked on the following charges:

• Taylor Hudnell, 23: first degree burglary, possession of stolen property, trafficking in stolen property, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, false information to law enforcement and a warrant for failure to appear.

• Hailey Lootans, 19: first degree burglary, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

• Tucker Hayes, 25; Traci Umbenhauer, 54; and Brandy Velazquez, 33: possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tanner McLaws, 38: possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana

The investigation remains ongoing and police were seen searching the home on Ponderosa Street well into Wednesday.

Engler said they had recovered some of the items stolen from Chasin’ A Dream, but not everything.