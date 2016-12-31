Humane Society Urges You To Consider Adopting A Pit Bull

You should adopt a pit bull! Yes, you read that right.

Over two years ago, I embarked on an epic journey long before I ever worked for the shelter. I walked into the doors of HSCAZ and looked around at all the dogs in their kennels, patiently waiting for my attention. I saw lots of beautiful, active dogs just begging for me to take them home. Then I came across a giant head with a smiling face, a 6-year-old pit bull. He sat, quietly and calmly, waiting patiently for me to approach his kennel. Most would probably run the other way because of his appearance, but something in his eyes told me he would be my new forever companion. I took him outside and had a meeting with him, where his personality made me realize I was about to adopt the best dog I have ever had. I patiently waited for his home study which was scheduled for a few days later (a common protocol when adopting “bully breeds” to ensure they are not being adopted by someone with ulterior motives for the breed’s strength and intelligence).

Fast forward to today, I have been lucky enough to spend the last two-plus years with my best friend, Gronk. In his few years with me he has made friends with: a newborn baby, a hunting dog (his girlfriend), a baby basset hound (his “child”), the UPS guy, all of the neighborhood dogs (except for this one dog that looks at him funny and pees on his favorite tree), a cat (that hates his guts, yet he still is always on his best behavior) and every person he has ever met.

Pit bulls have a bad reputation, and none of us at HSCAZ are sure as to why. Of course, we’ve seen our fair share of pit bulls that can be aggressive, but that’s the same for every breed. Please consider giving these “unwanted breeds” a chance to be your forever companion. They are intelligent, affectionate cuddle bugs that want nothing more than to climb into your bed and then promptly into your heart. Pit bulls are great with people and children, loyal, eager to please, do not require expensive grooming bills and are proven to be healthier than other breeds … and don’t forget that pit bull smile!

Following are bios of just two of our adoptable “pitties” waiting to be your new best friend. Meet them at the shelter at 605 W. Wilson Ct., open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed Sundays and holidays. For more information, call 928-474-5590 or visit us online at www.humanesocietycentralaz.org.

AZULA

I’m a calm girl who enjoys being taken on walks. I love the simple things in life like smelling flowers and sun bathing, nothing beats having that warm sun on me! Sharing a room with someone sounds wonderful to me, I want a nice lap to lay my head on and crave having my belly rubbed before I go to sleep. I’m looking for a person or family to share the rest of my life with. Lounging around the house and having company to talk to me would be the ultimate bliss. I do have seizures on occasion, but I don’t want that to affect the love that I receive in my life. I crave to have someone kind enough to bring me home and take care of me. If I sound like the right girl for you, come on down and see how much I appreciate being loved.

CAPTAIN

I am a younger gentleman still working on my manners. I love to play and would appreciate a family that wants to take the time to teach me how to be the perfect dog. No small dogs for me though, they are scary! I would love to climb into your lap and keep you warm for the cold winter months. I hear my staff make fun of me sometimes for the sounds that come out of my big body. They say I have the voice of a Chihuahua in the body of cow … how rude! I also hear them call me names like “squishy face” and “Captain Cuddles.” Come meet me and I will show you around my temporary home … and hopefully you can take me to your home for some play time!

Looking for the perfect gift?

HSCAZ has beautiful cards that can be sent to notify your family or friends that a donation has been made in their honor. What better gift for the person who has everything? Call us at 928-474-5590 or stop by the shelter at 605 W. Wilson Court. We will handle all the rest!