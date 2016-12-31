New Year’S Eves Past

As of tomorrow I’ll have been around for 84 New Year’s Eves. I’m just guessing, but I suppose a person with an average memory might perhaps remember — oh-h-h-h — 10 percent of his New Year’s Eves? For me that would be a minimum of 8. So how many do I remember?

A whole big three.

For one of them I’m not even sure what year it was, but so it was a night I’ll always remember because it came not long before Lolly became ill. Our next door neighbors invited us over and we had a really happy evening. It was particularly fun for me because I had spent a lot of time playing darts while we were in England and it happened that our friends had a nice new dartboard. Thirty years earlier I had spent many hours honing my dart throwing skills so that we would fit in at the local pub, but I felt sure those skills had long since faded and gone, and so as I took a set of darts in hand and began to throw I was genuinely surprised to discover that I could still be some genuine competition, which made the game more fun for everyone.

All in all, Lolly and I had a lot of fun that night. I often think back on the beautiful, happy smile filling her face. That memory is precious beyond words.

The second of the three New Year’s Eves I remember? Not quite so great I’m afraid. New Year’s Eve 1950 was nearing. I was 18 and my plans for that year were the same as for the 17 New Year’s Eves that had preceded it. I had none. But Richie Shellman, my best friend, had a “good idea.” He had always wanted to see New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve, but he knew nothing about New York City.

On the other hand, his good buddy, Tom Garrett ...

Well, Richie was a good friend, so I let myself get talked into it. We arrived in New York by train on the morning of a bright sunny day in the high 30s, Richie all excited and I doing my best to look excited. Richie wanted to eat in a “nice restaurant,” but I had to disappoint him. I knew that if we found a place that two teenagers could afford the food would be lousy, and if we found one where the food was edible the prices would break us.

So off we went to the Automat. There we had fun peering through little glass-faced stainless steel doors at the offerings, deciding what we wanted, putting the right number of coins in slots, cranking handles, taking things out, and happily eating. An hour later we sallied forth, well filled but not broke.

The afternoon and evening were spent seeing two Broadway plays Richie had chosen. The first one was, “The Witch Is Not For Burning,” starring John Gielgud. Oddly enough, when I looked it up recently the references called it, “The Lady’s Not For Burning.” No doubt about the name though; I have a snapshot around here somewhere of Ritchie standing next to a brightly colored poster outside the theater with a big grin on his face. I suppose they must have changed the name for some reason. No matter. With any name it would be a dud. The reviews called it “soporific” — meaning sleep-inducing.

They were right, Johnny!

The second play was “Mister Roberts.” It was good. We both enjoyed it if laughter counts for anything. And then back to the Automat we went, and off to Times Square with our bellies recharged.

Actually, off to one of the side streets we went, where we stood among a large crowd of other equally bored people. Then, when all our watches said it was now past midnight, the crowd dispersed without so much as a murmur. Not too thrilling, but Richie was happy, so I was too.

But that third New Year’s Eve? Now that was something!

I’ll see you next week and tell you all about it.

Meantime, Happy New Year!