Purpose Of Advent Is To Await The Coming Of Christ

The last Sunday of November marked the date when the world joined in the focus and observation of Advent. Many may have heard the term Advent or even participated in its festivities. But some of you may ask ... What exactly is Advent? And why does the world celebrate this time every year? Well, I am glad you asked! Welcome to Advent 101!

The purpose of Advent is to await the coming and/or the second coming of Christ from the coming of Christ at the Incarnation.

So we turn our eyes and fix our gaze to heaven, to Jesus Christ in hope, rejoicing anticipation and in salvation of the cross. Advent is celebrated each of the four Sundays before Christmas Day. It is also a time when Christians pray and fast seeking and focusing on Jesus Christ. The definition of Advent is: the coming arrival of a notable person; a distinct coming of a notable event; and specific coming of a notable thing.

O Come O Come Emmanuel

The first that we take note of is the arrival of a notable person — Jesus Christ, who is also God, known also as the Son of God and the Son of Man.



The distinct notable events are the two “comings” of Jesus to earth.

1) His virgin birth as a baby

“And the angel answered and said to her, ‘The Holy Spirit will COME upon you, and the power of the Highest will overshadow you; therefore, also, that Holy One who is to be born will be called the Son of God.’” — Luke 1:35

2) as Redeemer and gather His own at the end of the world

“Behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to render to every man according to what he has done.

“I am the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.” — Revelation 22:12-13

“Surely I am coming quickly.” — Revelation 22:20

The specific notable thing is Jesus’ COMING.

His coming inaugurates, solidifies and literally seals in heaven, the long ago promise that God made to reconcile a lost world back to Him.

God swore with His promise that He would do it! And He did with Jesus Christ! (Genesis 15)

There is so much deep rich spiritual knowledge and insight in Advent.

Christ is Nigh

Christ is very close to you! He is VERY nigh! He is clinging, waiting, staying near! He is pressing into you!

Grab Him! Take hold of Him! Now! Don’t let go! Never let go of Him!

Turn from fleshy ways. Follow Jesus Christ! Deny all things and make Jesus Christ first. Make Him foremost. Make Him ONLY in your heart, mind and soul. Seek Him! He will be found by you!

When you look to the Lord, when you call upon His name, Scripture tells us He is near. When we call on him with a sincere and right motive ... He will hear and answer. His ear is not too heavy; His arm is not too short. He is nigh to our cry and He is nigh to His return here on earth.

The Lord is near to all who call upon Him, to all who call on Him in truth. — Psalm 145:18

How can I participate in Advent?

A. Give honor to Jesus by singing hymns

a. O Come O Come Emmanuel

b. Come ye Sinners

c. “Lift up your heads, Ye Mighty Gates”

d. Love Divine, All Loves Excelling

B. Give honor in Jesus by reading His word through Advent Devotionals

Google these people and type in Advent in the search

a. John Piper

b. Anne Graham Lotz

c. www.lifeway.com – search for Advent

d. desiring god.org

e. Al Mohler

f. Billy Graham

g. Gospel Coalition

C. Give honor to Jesus by giving your heart — “Whoever will call on the name of the Lord will be saved.” Romans 10:13

Do you have a relationship with Jesus? Call upon the name of the Lord and be saved.

About the author

Simone Lake is a Christ follower, bride of Pastor Dr. John Lake (of Church on Randall Place), Bible teacher and a passionate pray-er. A graduate of Golden Gate Theological Seminary, Simone holds a master’s degree in Theology Studies and Apologetics Certificate from BIOLA University. She is an active member of International Women in Apologetics. Founder of Deep Roots in Christ Ministries, she is a well sought after teacher and speaker of the Bible.