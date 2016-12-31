Quigtone Music Has New Location

A year and a half after opening, Quigtone Music has moved from sharing a tiny space with Accounting For You, to a spacious store in the Bashas’ shopping center.

“There was stuff going on in the store that interfered with the accounting office,” said Rick Quigley, owner of Quigtones. “It was like it was time to move out of my parent’s basement.”

Well, maybe it wasn’t his parent’s basement, but it was his wife, Carol’s, space.

Carol runs Accounting For You, a successful business in its own right off of Frontier Street in the old DMV office space.

“I’m not used to this retail thing,” said Carol, “I’m used to banking hours.”

The space Quigtone occupied measured less than 200 square feet. So Rick and his teachers had to take over the shared conference space — which didn’t always work with the accounting shop’s schedule or talking on the phone.

Rick said the accounting ladies were very patient with some of the louder instrument lessons, but it made talking to clients a challenge.

The new space next to Pizza Factory has 900 square feet.

“We’ve got the back for storage and lessons,” said Rick.

On Dec. 22, Rick and Carol held an open house with members of the chamber, Payson Town Council member Chris Higgins, KRIM staff, and many other well- wishers from the community.

That included Jesse Fitch, a student in Payson who enjoys picking up the skills to play instruments from violin to trumpet to the flute. “I learn how to play because it makes me feel smarter,” she said.

In one corner, Rick had his friend Bruce Wales strummed out Christmas and oldie songs for the crowd.

In another corner snacks and drinks were laid out for the guests.

The store has guitars lining the walls, a ukulele stand; drumsticks, reeds for clarinets and a booming instrument rental business.

“I needed more space for summer rental returns,” said Rick. “I’ll have stacks of instruments at the end of school.”

Rick also has room to expand his music lesson business.

Rick and his teachers give half hour one-on-one lessons for $20.

Rick does many of the repairs himself, but also sends instruments down to Milano’s Music store. He usually offers loans while the instrument’s in the shop.

Look for the big blue MUSIC sign next to Pizza Factory in the Bashas’ shopping center.