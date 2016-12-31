Tip For Drug Users: Don’T Park Crooked

Police arrested two people Saturday who just didn’t know how to park.

Payson officers at 8:45 a.m. Saturday spotted a vehicle behind Kentucky Fried Chicken off Highway 87 sitting in the driving lane of a parking lot rather than in a parking spot.

Officers approached and found two people in the passenger vehicle, drugs reportedly in plain sight, said Police Chief Don Engler.

Officers questioned them about the items they could see and then searched the vehicle.

They found almost three ounces of heroin in the vehicle along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

“What makes this so unusual is the amount of drugs they found. For this area that is a pretty considerable amount (of heroin),” Engler said.

Oney Willys Turman, 35, of Casa Grande, and Samantha Marie Stillwell, 28, of Lake Placid, N.Y. were arrested on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Stillwell was also charged with promoting jail contraband because she reportedly had some drug paraphernalia hidden in her clothing that she did not report to officers when they arrested her.

Engler said he believes the pair was passing through the community and had stopped to rest.