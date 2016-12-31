Weather Warning: Crashes, Rescues

The Christmas storm that dumped 5.5 inches on Rim Country on Christmas also spawned the remarkable story of a brave mother lost in the snow and a host of crashes.

On Friday, officials are warning motorists to get ready for another wet weekend.

During the holiday weekend, the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to 362 accidents in northern Arizona.

Payson police responded to four accidents, one involving minor injuries plus several multi-vehicle crashes on the roadways outside of town.

On State Route 87, a three-vehicle crash closed northbound travel at milepost 283 Saturday from 2:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Just after that crash cleared, another multi-vehicle wreck occurred on 87, this time at milepost 275, shutting down the highway until 4 p.m.

No one was seriously injured.

Police also responded to multiple slide-offs in the Rim Country area and south of town on 87, especially near Slate Creek.

Throughout northern Arizona, there were 134 calls for tow trucks to deal with some 200 slide-offs.

One of the busiest areas in northern Arizona for wrecks was a two-mile stretch of eastbound Interstate 40 near Williams where 29 vehicles were involved in five crashes. State troopers along with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) ended up closing I-40.

Around the Rim Country, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office assisted DPS on several of the wrecks and slide-offs. On Christmas Day, GCSO assisted motorists near Geronimo Estates, the Young Road and on Houston Mesa Road.

Missing woman

Meanwhile, rescuers scoured the North Rim of the Grand Canyon to search for a missing woman.

Rescuers feared the worst after Karen Klein left her husband and 10-year-old son with their stranded car and hiked off through the snow to find help.

Karen Klein’s husband Eric and their son stayed behind in their vehicle. When she did not return hours later, Eric and the boy managed to hike to an area with cell service and call for help. A ranger from Bureau of Land Management located them. An ambulance rushed them to the hospital where they were both treated for frostbite. A helicopter searched for Karen, but they had to stop due to cloud cover.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Utah, continued the search, following faint tracks.

They found Karen huddled in a guard shack at the entrance to North Rim, 26 miles from where she’d set out.

The family had reportedly followed their GPS down a Forest Service road until they were stuck in the snow. Not realizing the roads and the visitor centers in the area were closed for winter, Karen thought she could walk out a short distance for help. She ended up walking for some 36 hours.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said it responds to countless calls from motorists stuck on impassable roads because they follow “alternate routes” listed on technology devices and map apps. Even if you are headed out for just an hour, a short drive can turn into an emergency if you are unprepared, officials said.

Winter travel tips

• Check the weather forecast and cancel or reroute if it calls for extreme conditions.

• Leave someone with detailed trip plans and checkpoints.

• Don’t rely on phones and map apps. Often, no cell coverage exists and navigation apps can lead you astray.

• Accept responsibility for yourself – It can take hours or even days for emergency responders to reach you. Bring emergency and survival gear.

• Stay together – Turn back and come the way you came if possible, or stay put.

• Be prepared for winter driving conditions with a full tank of gas, chains, flashlight, blankets and other emergency items. Always fill your gasoline tank before entering open country, even for a short distance.

• Food and water – Keep yourself nourished with warm, easy-to-prepare food. Drink plenty of water even though you don’t think you are thirsty.