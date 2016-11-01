Community Almanac Friday, Tuesday November 1, 2016

See’s Candy

The Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country again have See’s Candy available for sale at Western Village, 1104 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson. For special orders, call Jean at 928-474-6167.

Elks events

Applications for the Elks’ New Year’s Eve SUPERSTARS! Duets are now available at the Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy. Duets can consist of any combination. All singers are invited to apply. Applications must be returned to the Lodge by Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The Lodge’s Free Throw Hoop Shoot event, for boys and girls ages 8 to 13, is Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Tonto Apache Gym. Registration is at noon and contest begins at 1 p.m. Call Lee Schwein for details at 928-978-2311.

Also available at the Elks Lodge are tickets for its Veterans Day Dinner and Ceremony.

The dinner is free for all veterans and only $8 per plate for non-veterans. A complete baked chicken dinner will be served. A maximum of 150 tickets are available, so get tickets early. Everyone must have a ticket, including all veterans. For details, call the Lodge at 928-474-2572.

Live Celtic Music

Aine, Payson’s six-piece Celtic band, performs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the newly reopened Oxbow Inn.

Aine plays traditional Celtic music with a twist. The band includes Anne and Jennifer from Cinnamon Twist with guitar, vocals and drum, plus Bette on flute, Denise on fiddle, David on guitar, and Ron on bass.



The Oxbow, Payson’s Historic Saloon and Inn is at 607 W. Main St.

Payson Lions Estate Sale

The Payson Lions Club will conduct another Estate Sale this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5 to raise funds for eye exams and glasses for those in need. The sale will take place at 206 N. Stagecoach Pass in Payson. Sales will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Many fine furniture items include multiple fabric couches with built-in recliners; loveseat; king bed with side tables; dressers with mirrors; 18 cu. ft. freezer; two 18 cu. ft. refrigerators; 9-drawer dresser; tile-topped dining table with chairs; bar stools; washer and dryer; leather rocker recliner; glass-topped coffee table; various cabinets; large oak desk; 26” and 50” TVs and much more. Come early for best selection.

Library bookstore specials

During November, the Library Friends of Payson Bookstore will feature Christmas fiction, cookbooks, craft books, etc. at two for the price of one. As always, the second item must be of equal or lesser value than the first item. Bookstore gift certificates are $3 and make perfect gifts for those hard to shop for people. Stop by and discover the Bookstore’s holiday treasures.

The Bookstore will also be offering all regular size paperbacks at the amazing value of 6 for $1. This is an opportunity to stock up on books by your favorite authors for those cold winter days to come.

Another special this month is a free cookbook with any purchase. This is a good time of year to discover some new recipes.

Bookstore stock is constantly changing, so stop by often. All proceeds directly support the library.

The LFOP Bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk just inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For more information visit our website at www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.

Community Health and Care Fair is Nov. 5

Don’t miss the annual Community Health and Care Fair to be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Julia Randall Elementary School cafeteria/gym.

Holiday bazaar at St. Philip’s Church

A holiday craft bazaar is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.

In addition to beautiful handmade items there will also be delicious baked goods for sale and a raffle.

Merry Mall is Nov. 5

The annual Merry Mall features Christmas arts and crafts, lots of yummy baked goods, and a baked potato and pie bar Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. Proceeds are for United Methodist Women’s worldwide mission projects.

U.S. Marine Corps anniversary celebration

Rim Country patriots and visitors will celebrate the 241st anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

The evening’s featured guest will be retired USMC Sergeant John Naughton, former publisher of the Payson Roundup.

The social hour is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; dinner from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; program from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., which will be followed by the traditional cake-cutting ceremony.

For more information and to make reservations, call 928-468-1095.

Space Shuttle Night

Space Shuttle Night takes place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 in the Log Building at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260 (located across the street from Tiny’s Restaurant).

• Learn how the Space Shuttle System works.

• See a Silver Snoopy Award (awarded only by astronauts).

• Watch a video of rockets exploding.



• Watch a Space Shuttle launch video.

• See a NASA medal.

• Examine pieces of hardware, O-rings, and see “a fish out of water.”

• Read the “Lord’s Prayer for Seals.”



• Watch a video of buckling a cylinder segment 12 feet in diameter.

Banner High Country Seniors to host seminars

A seminar on Medicare open enrollment takes place Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy. At this annual seminar, Tom Russell provides our members with a clear and helpful explanation of how Medicare works, and the various options beneficiaries have. Learn about Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage, and Part D Rx plans. Find out how you can ask the right questions so you can find the best value for your particular needs. This is a purely educational event and no specific plan details or prices will be discussed.

Tom Russell has 23 years of experience as an independent health insurance broker serving Rim Country.

A seminar on Medicaid/ALTEC and Long Term Care takes place Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Banner High Country Seniors. Daniel Nunez Director of Elder Care for Jackson White Law firm, will talk about the importance of having long-term care insurance in his presentation, “Navigating the Journey.” He will also talk about Medicaid, how you qualify and the implications. If you or a loved one are facing long-term care, this session is for you.

Please call to reserve your seat for either seminar, 472-9290.

Help with Medicare Open Enrollment

Fall Open Enrollment in Medicare is now through Dec. 7, 2016. It’s the time of year when people with Medicare can make unrestricted changes to their coverage options. They can make as many changes as they need, and the last change they make on or before Dec. 7, 2016 will take effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

To assist in the Open Enrollment process representatives from the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens will be visiting northern Gila County in mid-November. Representatives will be at the Payson Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10.

Angel Project fundraiser

The Mount Cross Lutheran Church hosts the Angel Project, to collect toys and blankets for the needy, at its event center (Building B), 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12; and Saturday, Dec. 3.

There will be auction baskets; sports home décor; beauty products; movies; candles; table games and kids toys; holiday décor; plus lots of holiday treats to enjoy: popcorn, cupcakes, popcorn balls, cakes and chocolate treats.

Call 480-322-2743 for more information.