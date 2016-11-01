Don't Wait For Equality

Unfortunately, according to a new World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report, the right for equal consideration as in equal pay and top jobs are 170 years from now before women worldwide will be earning as much as men.
Sadly, I can’t wait that long!
My strong belief is that many of you can’t wait either. Do yourself a favor, let your voices be heard, vote to bring equality to all.
Sylvia Freeman
