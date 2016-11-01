East Verde River Becoming Year-Round Trout Stream

The East Verde River has certainly become a magnet to weekend visitors to the Rim Country during the summer months.

The weekly rainbow trout stocking program which begins in mid April and continues through Labor Day has been a big plus to the recreational angler who wants to wet a line for a family fishing trip within an hour and a half from the Valley.

The day camp and picnic areas of Water Wheel, 2nd and 3rd crossings are filled to capacity on most summer weekends. Anglers, swimmers, and those trying to escape the Valley heat flock to these locations on the shores of the East Verde River.

The local Tonto Fish Hatchery operated by the AZGFD has done an excellent job in making this stream even better fishing than it has been in past years. From the pump station near Washington Park down river to East Verde Estates many pools have received catchable rainbows by the weekly stocking program.

This summer a study by the department used an electronic shocking device to help determine the number of fish in various sections of the river.

Everyone was pleasantly surprised by the number of fish that were not initially caught by the weekend anglers. Even into mid October some holdover fish remain from the summer stocking program.

The pump station is currently in operation, which has increased the water flow into the river. Traditionally, the pumps are shut down by Labor Day, not to be turned on until the first of May.

If the additional water flowing becomes the norm for future years, it might encourage a sporadic fall and winter stocking program for the East Verde.

If there is sufficient water flowing and some fish available by limited trout stockings, this could certainly boost the number of visitors to the Rim Country in the off months of the year.

In addition to the main part of the river, there is a section above the pump stations that is spring fed which allows for some wilderness trout fishing for the more adventuresome anglers.

There is approximately two miles of fishable water where native rainbows are reproduced through the natural spawning process. These wild trout are much smaller, but are a real thrill to catch on a five weight fly rod when rock hopping upstream trying to navigate the briars and overhanging tree limbs. It is a true challenge.

This portion of the creek has been designated as a “catch and release” with the anticipation of maintaining the wild trout population.

The AZGFD rules state that a single barbless hook on a fly or other artificial lure is the only method of fishing this stretch of water.

The new regulations are posted on signs purchased by the Mogollon Sporting Association and the labor donated by Jake Swartwood, the head football coach at Payson High School.

With some stream habitat improvement, the fishing could get much better. When this happens the headwaters of the East Verde will attract more anglers in the ever-increasing fraternity of wild trout anglers.

There are many possibilities of improving the existing trout waters of the East Verde River, especially with the increased water flow expected. The fishing industry and recreational angling are on the rise and the East Verde River is a diamond in the rough with unlimited potential for attracting future trout fishing anglers.

This weekend enjoy the great fall weather in the Rim Country, God’s colorful creation.