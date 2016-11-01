Eggen Wins Pmga Mixed Bag Tourney

Stan Eggen won the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Mixed Bag Red and White Tees Tournament at Payson Golf Course on Oct. 19.

Eggen shot a net 60.2. Chip Yeomans finished second with a 63.5 total.

Mike Anderson turned in a strong 54.9 score to win the B Flight over runner-up Jack Proietto (60.3) and Richard Harding, who finished third with a 62.

Dan Dorough (63.1) edged John Calderwood (63.9) for the C Flight crown.

Harding sank the longest putt on No. 18, 12 feet, 4 inches. He also was closest to the pin on No. 8 (12-4).

Other closest-to-the-pin winners were: Dennis Schwebs (No. 2, 30-0), Dorough (No. 5, 4-3 1/2, Dan Shepard (No. 14, 16-7) and Lou Crabtree (No. 17, 13-8 1/2).