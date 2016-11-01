Failure To Reform Medical System

What a dispiriting election.

What a betrayal of democracy.

It’s hard to believe we deserve this.

But then again, we’ve elected these people time and again.

For the moment, let us settle on failure of the debate the nation needs about health care.

Politicians like Sen. John McCain can barely contain their glee upon learning premiums for some 20 million Americans covered by the Affordable Care Act will likely next year jump an average of 25 percent. In states like Arizona, the average increase may end up closer to 116 percent, partly because insurance companies have abandoned the federal exchange in droves.

We’ve been bombarded with press releases trumpeting the rise in premiums, declaring Obamacare a failure, demanding immediate repeal and lambasting Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and other Democrats who voted for the plan more than six years ago.

By and large, those press releases don’t mention the rise in subsidies that will cover some or all of the increase for people making between 100 and 200 percent of a federal poverty-level wage.

But never mind, the increases mean real pain and suffering for millions of families.

Of course, neither McCain nor any of the other Republicans who have made a career out of voting to repeal Obamacare have ever proposed an alternative. They seem completely unconcerned about what will happen to the roughly 20 to 30 million on the exchanges or covered by the expanded Medicaid programs like AHCCCS. Neither have they proposed any way to maintain the clear benefits of Obamacare, like coverage of pre-existing conditions.

Sure, they advocate selling medical insurance across state lines. But study after study has demonstrated that this won’t have any noticeable impact on the cost of insurance. More likely, it would allow some cut-rate, rot-gut insurance plan in Mississippi to drive out adequately regulated programs in the other 50 states.

Sure, they advocate strict limits on medial malpractice lawsuits and the damages awarded. But study after study suggests this might reduce the cost of medical care by 10 or 15 percent. It might make sense if you did offer universal coverage — with adequate regulation of incompetent doctors. In that world, a person injured by malpractice wouldn’t have to worry about winning a settlement that will cover a lifetime of medical costs. But slamming the door on medical malpractice lawsuits without providing universal care would likely force injured patients to pay the cost — while unscrupulous and incompetent doctors and medical plans would reap the benefits.

But that’s pretty much the only ideas Republicans have offered as an alternative to the Affordable Care Act.

No doubt about it — the Affordable Care Act remains deeply flawed.

Granted, it offers coverage to millions of Americans who would otherwise suffer a potentially lethal lack of coverage. It also forced insurance plans to provide coverage of pre-existing conditions — rescuing many people from a dangerous limbo.

However, the Affordable Care Act did very little to control the inexorable increase in the cost of the most expensive medical system on the planet. By extending coverage to 20 or 30 million people without any significant control over prices, the Affordable Care Act may have helped increase the cost of the already ruinous system. Requiring insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions almost certainly increased the basic cost of the policies.

Clearly, we need a bipartisan effort to overhaul the system.

We must insist on universal coverage.

We must also control costs. Currently, countries like Canada provide equivalent or better care at about one-third of the cost as in the United States.

Maybe that requires a government operated system — although the shameful failure of the government-operated Veterans Affairs medical system casts a long shadow over that idea.

More likely, we need a system that involves real competition, effective regulation and a single-payer system. That was the original idea behind the Affordable Care Act — but the politicians have fought over their kill like a pack of jackals instead of fixing the problems evident from the start.

Make no mistake: Fixing the broken health care system poses an enormous challenge.

We’re talking about the need to overhaul the whole health care system — which accounts for 18 percent of the economy. We’re talking about millions of lives. We’re talking about ensuring the survival of a just and compassionate society. We’re talking about avoiding premature deaths and crippling diseases.

We did it once before, when the two parties together adopted the Medicare system.

Now this national crisis once again demands the best efforts of both parties, with the lives of their constituents and the health of the economy at stake.

Instead, we get these feckless, misleading press releases and the worst kind of irresponsible deception.

How dispiriting.