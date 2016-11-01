Fall Hits Payson

Photographer Ralph Roberts this week captured fall color on the East Verde River at the end of Cracker Jack Road. He predicted the cottonwoods and sycamores will peak around the second week in November. He said early morning remains the best time to get a shot overlooking the meander of the river. He noted, “I feel most folks don’t realize that after a three-mile drive and crossing the Verde, the road is terrible with numerous rocks and ruts so most folks give up. However to the adventurer, a half mile more reveals the stunning beauty of the East Verde along the Cracker Jack Mine Road. This is autumn’s last awesome show of spectacular color.” The aspen and maples atop the Rim have largely finished their display.