Go With Experience

Editor:

Captain Sully was able to land US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River because he was a seasoned and educated pilot with years of experience under his belt which allowed him to make exceptional, life-saving decisions. Experience counts, we all know that, right? When faced with critical issues we want the most salty, most seasoned guy on our side, we don’t want to break in a new guy; aren’t we looking for the professional who has been around the block a time or two?

Sheriff Adam Shepherd has more than 30 years of professional law enforcement experience rising through the ranks of a patrol officer, detective, undercover narcotics officer, sergeant, lieutenant, undersheriff and now sheriff. He is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and Northwestern University School of Police Management, a premier training program for law enforcement executives. Adam also is a paramedic, scuba diver and it just so happens he has a commercial pilot’s license.

Mr. Stubbs is a retired patrol deputy, who has served some time as a narcotics officer and school resource officer, that’s it. Honorable service for sure, but not the makings for running a law enforcement agency.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is a complex organization with lots of moving parts. There are over 100 inmates in our jail system with around 70 detention officers to manage them including a jail medical unit. The county’s search and rescue, posse units, scuba dive units all come under the authority of the sheriff, plus all of the enforcement and administrative duties, all of which are governed by laws and hundreds of policies; which the leader should have a knowledge and clear understanding of.

Adam Shepherd is a good man, a family man with deep roots in Gila County. I taught him in the police academy. Even back then I could tell that he would do well.

Let’s keep the best, most experienced man in the job and re-elect Adam as our sheriff.

Gordon H. Gartner