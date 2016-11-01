How Do Kids Succeed?

Editor:

It is truly wonderful that some people have such incredible success in school, in their careers, with their families, in life. It would also be wonderful if only everyone had that same kind of success in all those areas.

An excellent and very important question: “How do they turn out?” If only more people would ask this question! Reading the research will reveal many benefits for the little participants!

There are many scholarly articles about the effectiveness of early childhood education easily accessible on the Internet. For example:

InBrief: Early Childhood Program Effectiveness

http://developingchild.harvard.edu/resources/inbrief-early-childhood-program-effectiveness/

For a list of current studies on the topic:

Key research studies on early learning effectiveness | U.S. Department of Education

http://www.ed.gov/early-learning/research

Proven Benefits of Early Childhood Interventions

http://www.rand.org/pubs/research_briefs/RB9145.html

For further information, those interested can search Google: Early Childhood Education Effectiveness

Another strategy to learn more about outcomes of early childhood education on a more personal level would be to visit the Early Childhood Education Program at Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College, Arizona State University, phone 602-543-6358; email gradeducation@asu.edu; H.B. Farmer Education Building, 1050 S Forest Mall, Tempe, AZ 85281.

You can also request information be sent to you about the program.

One more point: participation in an early childhood education is always voluntary, never mandatory. And for some children who need that education, it is never too early. There needs to be at least the opportunity for parents who recognize the need for their children. Their child’s future is at stake.

It seems that it would be very important to find out exactly what goes on in early childhood education.

Dan Farrell