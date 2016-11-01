How Offensive: Horns Score 52 Points

A week after turning in one of the best defensive efforts of the season, the Longhorns got the offense firing on all cylinders in Holbrook on Friday night.

They’ll need both from here out.

Payson’s football team tuned up for the postseason by scoring almost at will in a 52-30 trouncing of the Roadrunners.

J.T. Dolinich led the seven-touchdown attack with four TDs. He and Cameron Ross combined to rush for 281 yards and five scores as the Longhorns produced their highest point total since a 58-6 blowout at Fort Defiance Window Rock to open last season.

Payson closed the regular season by winning its final three games to finish 5-5. The Longhorns finished 3-2 and a solid third place in the challenging 3A East behind top-ranked Show Low (10-0, 5-0 3A East) and Snowflake (9-1, 4-1).

Despite the win, the Horns slipped one spot in the Class 3A power rankings from No. 14 to 15 and face a rematch at No. 2 Snowflake in the first round of the 3A state playoffs at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

In the regular-season meeting between the teams in Snowflake on Oct. 7, the Longhorns recovered an onside kick and had the ball near midfield in the final minute with a chance to upset the Lobos but couldn’t score and fell 26-21.

But scoring wasn’t a problem on Friday as offensive coordinator Colin White’s boys built a commanding 31-8 halftime advantage.

The Longhorns’ talented running back tandem took turns ripping off one big gain after another through the holes opened by the offensive line of left tackle Trey Glasscock, left guard Korben White, center Seth Allison, right guard Sammy Bland and right tackle Trent Cline.

“Fifty-two points is a lot for a wing-T football team and a lot for us this year,” Payson head coach Jake Swartwood said.

“The running game did real well. You can’t say enough about J.T. The kid’s got a tremendous amount of heart and desire to run the ball. His spin move is phenomenal.

“Cameron again had a good night, as well.”

The linemen weren’t the only ones helping create running lanes.

“We had some big blocks for both of those guys coming from Brock Davis tonight, who really stepped up,” Swartwood said. “This is probably Brock’s best game he’s had as a blocker and a z-back for us, breaking a lot of those big ones for J.T. and blocking downfield, as well, with Angel Jacquez.”

The Roadrunners (2-7) took advantage of a Payson fumble on the kick return to open the second half to cut the deficit to 31-16, but the Longhorns responded with TD runs by Dolinich and Ross to put the game out of reach and allow Jake Swartwood to empty his bench in the final quarter.

Payson qualified for the playoffs for the fourth time in Swartwood’s five seasons as head coach. Now the Longhorns look to give the coach his first playoff victory.

For all the positive performances on Friday, one troubling statistic stood out. The Longhorns were penalized 16 times for 150 yards. Holbrook drew six flags for 65 yards as the teams combined for 22 penalties for 215 yards.

Swartwood said the Longhorns can’t draw 16 flags and hope to win against a team like Snowflake this week.

“We lose next week if we do that,” he said. “I pulled the seniors aside and kind of had that talk with them and let them know exactly where we stand.”

But he added that he’s OK with some of the flags because he thinks some weren’t actual penalties and some others are simply almost impossible to avoid.

“We’ll assess those and see which ones are penalties that we’re comfortable with and penalties we don’t think are against us,” he said. “It’s tough to coach kids to not play hard and to not tackle hard. We had I think four penalties tonight on leading with the head. I saw one of them that was a true leading with the head. The other ones, it’s really hard to tell a kid, if we’re diving at a tackle, you’re head’s going to be there. Those are difficult.

“And on (block in the back on) the punt, I was told that the block was three yards behind the play,” Swartwood said. “We coach them up to continue to block anytime there’s a player near the play, and we’re not gonna stop doing that. We need to do that and that’s how we make big plays happen for us.”