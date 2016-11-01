The Insidious Eggplant Or Better Yet, The Mad Apple

I hated eggplant.

I first experienced eggplant when I visited my family’s farm during summer vacation. My Aunt Eunice, baker of perfect pies, would make something I had to choke down to be polite — fried eggplant dipped in a cornmeal batter.

My dad snarfed it up. Said it reminded him of his childhood.

As I examined the yellow-crusted, mushy vegetable on the end of my fork, I knew eggplant had to have a sinister side to it: Nothing that mushy could be good for me.

And I was on to something.

Eggplant, has globalized the world of cuisine — and China’s behind it!

Those Chinese are behind so many sneaky globalization efforts — like fried rice. Now I have evidence that they have infiltrated gardens all over the world.

The first reference to eggplant as an agricultural crop is in an ancient Chinese work the Qimin Yaoshu from 544 C.E. (A.D.).

Other ancient Sanskrit texts from the Indo-Burma area (so India is in on this, too), date the cultivation of eggplants back thousands of years. To this day, wild eggplants are still found in southern and eastern Asia.

But the eggplant didn’t make it into the Mediterranean cuisine until about 700 years ago. The eggplant showed up centuries ago in Persia (modern Iran!!!) and moved into Italy and Greece when the Muslims expanded into the Mediterranean between 600 and 700 A.D.

In the Middle Ages, eggplant invaded Europe, infiltrating Spanish, Italian and English cuisine.

Europe had a love-hate relationship with the eggplant — as it did with every member of the deadly nightshade family. In fact, the eggplant comes from the same family type as the pepper, tomato and potato — new-world veggies many eggplant recipes combine with the immigrant.

In Italy, people called the eggplant the Mad Apple because eating too much eggplant supposedly caused insanity — like the modern American election cycle.

Huh, makes sense. As a child I believed the older members of my family were insane for liking eggplant.

So where did the name eggplant come from? The English. When they occupied India, they came across a white, egg-shaped variety. Ever down to earth, they called it an egg plant.

Now the English call eggplant the aubergine, but we’re stuck with eggplant.

In an attempt to justify this culinary migrant, I did some research into its nutritional value. It’s a vegetable, there has to be some redeeming quality.

Researchers agree, eggplants don’t have any one super nutrient, but they do have lots of good stuff in them, such as fiber, folate, potassium manganese, vitamins C, K and B6, phosphorus, copper, thiamin, niacin, magnesium, and pantothenic acid.

That’s a good mix. A diet can always stand to have more of those nutrients.

Still, it’s a global vegetable, with connections to Iran.

Can we trust it?

In my research, I discovered that the University of Naples of all places found in the skin of the eggplant anthocyanin phytonutrients, a free-radical scavenger. This nutrient particularly helps brain cell membranes from damage.

Isn’t that funny?

Eggplants don’t make you insane: They protect the brain.

So even sinister immigrant veggies offer surprising benefits.

Ultimately, I found out how good the eggplant can be when I lived in Turkey as an exchange student. There, I had baba ganoush, an appetizer made of roasted eggplant, tahine, olive oil and spices. I also had imam bayildi (translation: fainting priest), a vegetarian dish with tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and lots of spices. I also loved karniyarik, (meat stuffed eggplant) with lamb and a tomato sauce slathered with yogurt.

I’ve come a long way since I first choked down this interloper in world cuisine. I now grow it in my own garden. I’ve even expanded my recipes to include an eggplant pesto with dill and walnuts.

Yum.

Well, I guess I’m still upset with those Chinese.

They traumatized my childhood.

I’m just not quite ready to build a vegetable wall.

RECIPE

Imam bayildi By Yotam Ottolenghi for the Guardian

4 eggplants, long, slim ones, ideally

1 lemon, halved

Salt and black pepper

1/2 cup olive oil

1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced

2 red peppers, core and seeds removed, cut into long

1/4-inch-wide strips

2 big garlic cloves, peeled and sliced thin

11/2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp paprika

14 ounces canned tomatoes

1/2 tsp sugar

2 sprigs fresh oregano

3/4 tsp dried oregano (Greek, ideally; or fresh oregano, picked and chopped)

Shave long, alternate strips of peel off the eggplant, top to bottom, so they end up striped. Starting 1/4 inch from the top, make an incision halfway into the flesh and cut down to 1/4 inch shy of the bottom.

Put the eggplants in a large bowl and cover with half a gallon of cold water. Squeeze in the lemon, drop in the skins and stir in two teaspoons of salt. Put a plate on top, to keep the eggplants immersed, and soak for 45 minutes. Drain & dry.

Heat the oil on medium-high flame. Fry the eggplants for 10 minutes, until nicely browned. Remove from the pan, turn down the heat to medium-low, add the onion and peppers, and cook for 10 minutes, until soft but not colored. Add the garlic and spices, cook for a minute, then stir in the tomatoes, two tablespoons of water, the sugar, fresh oregano, half a teaspoon of salt and a good grind of pepper. Turn the heat to low, put the eggplants on top of the vegetables, cover and cook for 45 minutes, until the eggplants are steamed through.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Lift out the cooked eggplants and place them cut side up in a 8x11 ceramic baking dish. Pry open the eggplants, sprinkle the insides with salt. Discard oregano, then spoon it into the eggplants, filling them as much as you can; don’t worry if some sauce spills out around them. Cover with foil and bake for 35 minutes. Remove the foil and leave the eggplants to cool. Serve topped with a sprinkling of dried oregano.

